Top 7 Questions To Ask When Viewing A New Home

When you’re looking at potential new homes with your estate agents in Doncaster, there will be so many questions running through your mind. You want to make sure that you find the perfect house! After all, the best way to figure out if this property is the one for you or not, you need to ask the right questions. Viewing a property, and shortlisting a property, becomes much easier when you have a list of questions in mind. This will allow you to easily compare potential homes and help you make an informed decision before making a huge investment. So, these are the top 7 questions that you need to ask when viewing a potential new home.

1 How long has this property been on the market?

Usually, a property sells within three months of being listed on the market. If the property has been on the market for longer than three months, you need to ask yourself why that is. There could be something potentially wrong with the property because of which there have been no potential buyers. Maybe there is a problem with the property that you might not have discovered yet! Also, if the property has been on the market for a few weeks, the seller might be more willing to negotiate a good deal. On the other hand, if the property has been listed on the market very recently, the seller might not be willing to negotiate.

2 What is the area like?

What is the neighborhood like? What are the neighbors like? Is the property close to a school district? How close or far is the nearest grocery store? Is the area well connected? What are the crime statistics like? At the end of the day, a property can be remodeled and renovated, but the surrounding area will not change. So, be sure to do your due research and find out about the area before you fall in love with a particular property. One way that you can do your own research is by driving through the neighborhood at different times of the day. Be sure to drive through the area at night as well, to get an idea of the safety and security.

3 What is included in the sale?

So, you might walk into a property and fall in love with the gorgeous sofa set in the living room or maybe you’re wowed by the spectacular chandelier in the dining area. But, what if these items are not included in the sale? Will you still love the property just as much? Before you set your heart on any particular property, be sure to find out what is included in the sale. That way, you can also negotiate a better rate depending on what items are and are not included in the sale price. Alternatively, you could ask the owner to add a few items to the sale price if they are not willing to alter the selling price.

4 Are there any problems with the house?

The estate agent, as well as the seller, is obligated to disclose any major problems with the house. However, if the estate agent or the seller doesn’t know about any of these issues, then they will be in no position to disclose them. It is always a good idea to hire a property inspector or a property surveyor who will thoroughly inspect the house to check if everything is alright. Issues such as black mold, fungus, water damage, leaky roofs and inefficient plumbing systems will cost you a fortune to fix, so it is better to know the issues beforehand. That way, if the property needs any major repairs, you will know before making the purchase.

5 Have the property undergone any major renovations or repairs recently?

Has the roof recently been fixed? Have the sellers changed the plumbing system in recent years? Has the property undergone any repairs for water damage? While it may be a good thing that the property has recently undergone major renovations, the quality of the renovations is what you need to consider. For instance, if the seller opted for a quick and easy way of pest control, you might find yourself dealing with pest problems in the future. Similarly, if the plumbing was not fixed using quality materials, then you might need to change the plumbing system sometime in the near future. If renovations and repairs have been made, ask for the details of the contractor. After all, do-it-yourself renovations are not always top-notch.

6 Why is the property being sold?

It is always a good idea to find out why the homeowner is selling the property. If the seller is moving because of a change in job location or because he or she is moving to another country, the seller might be highly motivated to make a quick sale. That means, you will have some room for negotiation. If the seller is downsizing or just moving to a different neighborhood, he or she might not be in a rush, in which case the seller might not be willing to negotiate. Also, you want to find out if the homeowner is selling because of personal reasons or because there is something wrong with the property. For instance, the property could be on sale because of water damage, and you might not find out till it is too late.

7 How much have similar homes sold for in the neighborhood?

Always find out about how much similar properties have sold for in the neighborhood in the past few months. That way, you will have a fair idea of whether the selling price is high or low. If the selling price is too high, you can always use this data to negotiate a fair price. If the selling price is too low, you might want to wonder why that is. If the seller’s price is similar to the market data, then you might not have too much room for negotiation. But, if the price is higher than the selling price of similar properties, you can always ask the seller to sweeten the deal.