When Should You Replace or Repair Your Air Con?

The lifeline of your air conditioner largely depends on how you maintain it. The average lifespan of these appliances come between seven to fifteen years, depending on the model. At some point or the other, you might start thinking when to replace or install your air conditioning .

Most households would love to get an optimal performance from their AC. This way, they can keep the energy bills in control. In this post, you will get a detailed insight that would help you decide.

Typical signs indicating the need for AC replacement

Here are some tell-tale signs that indicate that you need to repair your AC or get a new one altogether.

Insufficient cooling

Have you been lately noticing that your AC unit fails to cool the interiors as efficiently as it used to do in the past? Well, this happens when the unit grows old and starts losing its competence. Insufficient cooling would leave you uncomfortable, particularly in the hot summer months.

Particularly, if your AC has already served you for ten or more years, it would start losing its efficiency. If you observe insufficient cooling, make sure to reach out to the professionals for an inspection. Once done, they would advise you whether to go for a repair or replacement.

High energy bills

In case you notice unusually high energy bills in spite of a consistent use of your AC machine, it might be time to replace the unit. When some of the critical parts such as the refrigerant, condenser, or the compressor starts malfunctioning, your AC would lack energy efficiency. In the end, you would end up shelling out higher energy bills. The AC would be working harder, trying to keep the room temperatures down even with malfunctioning units. As a result, the energy bills would shoot up significantly.

In case you notice high energy bills while the unit is new, you can consider hiring experts to repair the parts. For machines older than 10 years, it would be logical to go for a replacement.

Excessive humidity

When you use an AC, you should expect a certain level of humidity. However, when this limit exceeds, all the rooms would become unusually uncomfortable. Hire a certified professional for an inspection. Refrigerant leaks often lead to humid conditions in the interiors. The expert might replace some parts, or recommend getting a new unit altogether.

Noise level

Nobody likes a noisy air conditioner that habitually messes up with their work. Whether it’s a grinding, squeaking, or vibrating noise, it makes sense to get the machine inspected. While you can settle with repairs in your new model, older ones need to be replaced.

However, sometimes a few loose parts can be fixed in your unit to reduce the noise. Once you consult the technicians, they would recommend you the right action.

Hire a certified technician for AC repair

Given that air conditioners are sophisticated appliances, make sure to call in a certified technician for air conditioning repairs. Whether it’s a bad odor, unusual vibration, or insufficient cooling, it makes sense to entrust experienced hands to work on the unit. This way, you would quickly know the issue bothering your AC. Prioritizing energy-efficiency and cooling capability, experts can help you decide whether to repair or replace your AC.