Unplugged Adventure: Backcountry Navigation With Rei Co-Op

During this class, REI instructors and Coastal Prairie Conservancy staff will help you understand the information provided on your map, the proper use of your compass, and how to put the two together. You’ll learn about magnetic north, true north, and magnetic variation (declination). After covering these fundamentals, you’ll get time to practice taking a bearing from the terrain and your map so that you can make sense of your position and plan a route. This engaging course is a great introduction to outdoor navigation and map reading!

Who: All are welcome to join this Unplugged Adventure. No experience necessary.

When: Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Where: Indiangrass Preserve, 31975 Hebert Road, Waller, TX 77484

Cost: $5 registration fee.

Registration: More information and registration here.