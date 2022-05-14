Local Boy Scout Receives National Historic Marker Day Award

HUNTSVILLE, TX — Hundreds of volunteers across the country participated in the second annual National Historic Marker Day and local Boy Scout David Beaty is among a select group of volunteers to receive a service award for historic marker preservation.

For the nationwide event, individuals and groups of all sizes were encouraged to help clean their community’s historic markers and celebrate local history. The national celebration was created by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Syracuse, NY, which provides grants for historic roadside markers and plaques across a variety of programs.

Beaty, a member of Scout Troup 98 in Huntsville, TX, is the recipient of the National Historic Marker Day individual Youth Service Award presented by the Pomeroy Foundation. He will receive an official National Historic Marker Day certificate and 2022 calendar produced by National Day Calendar, the organization that recognizes national observances. The other 2022 honorees are Collins Career Technical Center, Chesapeake, OH, with the team Youth Service Award; Oklahoma Route 66 Museum, Clinton, OK, with the Team Spirit Award; and Jennifer Hendrix, of Manlius, NY, with the Best Marker Transformation Award.

Deryn Pomeroy, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Trustee at the Pomeroy Foundation, shared, “We were inspired by the participation we saw during National Historic Marker Day and send a special congratulations to this year’s volunteer honorees.” Pomeroy added, “While National Historic Marker Day was held on Friday, people volunteered throughout the entire week and weekend. It was great to see such passion for historic markers and preserving history.”

Historic markers not only commemorate history, but also help to educate the public, encourage pride of place, promote tourism, and generate economic benefits; however, many markers do not often receive the care and maintenance they need on a regular basis. National Historic Marker Day provides an opportunity for individuals and groups to clean markers, while promoting and preserving local history.

In 2022, National Historic Marker Day received an official designation from the National Day Calendar, enhancing the national exposure for this community service-based event. National Historic Marker Day is held annually on the last Friday of April, with the 2023 event scheduled for Friday, April 28. To learn more about this fun and family-friendly celebration, visit the official National Historic Marker Day webpage: www.wgpfoundation.org/national-historic-marker-day

About the Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation® is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and working to improve the probability of finding appropriate donor matches or other life-saving treatments for blood cancer patients. Established by Trustee Bill Pomeroy in 2005 to bring together his two greatest passions, the Pomeroy Foundation is a private, philanthropic organization located in Syracuse, N.Y. As the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded over 1,700 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 46 states. To learn more about the Pomeroy Foundation, visit wgpfoundation.org.