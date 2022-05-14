Katy ISD Educator Recognized as TASC High School Advisor of the Year

KATY, TX [May 13, 2022] – Mayde Creek High School (MCHS) Student Council Advisor Patricia “Patty” Wangler was recently recognized by the Texas Association of Student Councils (TASC) as the recipient of the 2022 Eddie G. Bull TASC State Advisor of the Year Award.

Wangler has been an advisor for 15 years, four of which have been in Katy ISD. She executes her role with pride and has guided her council team to numerous Outstanding Student Council and Sweepstakes awards. Wangler currently serves as the Coordinator of TASC District 13, as well as one of the Directors of Summer Leadership Workshops. She has worked with several MCHS students who have held officer roles in TASC, including president of the Houston area association, and she is a former member of the TASC Board of Directors.

“Patty is an advocate for all students and always wants what is best for them,” said Mayde Creek High School Principal Gina Cobb. “She is a leader on our campus and her passion for the important work we do is contagious,” added Cobb.

“Ms. Wangler emits a sense of positive energy felt by even our newest council members. She pushes students and peers to be the best version of themselves and allows them to truly see what they are capable of doing,” said Jonathan Huang, MCHS student and TASC District 13 President. “There can be no better person to represent the ideals of TASC,” added Huang.

TASC is the largest student council organization in the United States. It helps develop leadership abilities in students, promotes democracy as a way of life and establishes and upholds high standards for local student councils.