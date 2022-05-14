Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual

Announcement Date: 5/10/2022

Date of Death/Recovery: 12/8/2021

IFS Case Number: ML21-5688

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1642097-21K

NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91253

Recovery Location: 9919 Valley Lake Dr. Houston, TX 77078

Demographic Description: Sex: Male

Height: 5’5” – 5’11”

Age: 18-27 years

Race: Unknown

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

The decedent was found wearing Black tennis shoes (men’s size 10), black Hanes socks, Russell brand sweatpants (size XL), and a FreshForce brand t-shirt.

CASE DETAILS: Unidentified skeletal remains scattered in a wooded area.

PHOTOS:

Shoes similar to that found with the remains.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided: Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001