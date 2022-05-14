Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual

Date of Death/Recovery: 12/8/2021
IFS Case Number: ML21-5688
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1642097-21K
NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91253
Recovery Location: 9919 Valley Lake Dr. Houston, TX 77078
Demographic Description: Sex: Male
Height: 5’5” – 5’11”
Age: 18-27 years
Race: Unknown
ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:
The decedent was found wearing Black tennis shoes (men’s size 10), black Hanes socks, Russell brand sweatpants (size XL), and a FreshForce brand t-shirt.
CASE DETAILS: Unidentified skeletal remains scattered in a wooded area.
PHOTOS:
Shoes similar to that found with the remains.
If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided: Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001