Crafts, Games, Prizes, Fishing, and More!

Harris County Precinct 4 proudly invites you to attend the grand reopening of the John Paul Landing Environmental Education Center at John Paul Landing Park, Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 9950 Katy Hockley Road in Cypress.

Originally opened on Feb. 14, 2020, this hidden gem couldn’t receive the fanfare it deserved at the time because of the advent of COVID-19.

A ribbon cutting, crafts, games, and prizes will mark the reopening celebration, as well as fishing opportunities, nature activities, food trucks, a DJ, a street performer, and archery.

The education center offers many ways to learn about the wildlife and ecology of the area. Nestled inside the 865-acre park, the center houses several permanent displays, as well as games and activities for all to enjoy. Try your hand at the feather matching game, compare your “wingspan” to those of local birds, explore the Discovery Room, or take part in one of our many nature-related programs. Displays offer a glimpse into the eco-regions of Texas, the local watersheds, and the different layers of a lake.

Once you’ve learned about the local environment and its inhabitants, explore the 170-acre lake, fishing piers, trails, and playgrounds.

For additional information, or to request special assistance, contact Harris County Precinct 4 Special Events at specialevents@hcp4.net or 713-274-4050.

For additional information about the John Paul Landing Environmental Education Center, contact JPL at johnpaullanding@hcp4.net or call 713-274-3131. Visit John Paul Landing Environmental Education Center online at hcp4.net/jpl.