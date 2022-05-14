Central Fort Bend Chamber Celebrates the Graduates of the Leadership Fort Bend, Class of 2022

May 6, 2022 – ROSENBERG, TX – The Central Fort Bend Chamber celebrated 36 business and community leaders as they completed the 35th class of the Leadership Fort Bend program at their Ending Retreat held in Galveston, Texas, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The Leadership Fort Bend program, organized in 1986 under the direction of the Central Fort Bend Chamber, has a long history of developing leaders in Fort Bend County.

“Our Leadership Fort Bend Program is one of the Chamber’s most valuable assets,” stated Kristin Weiss, IOM, Central Fort Bend Chamber President & CEO and Leadership Fort Bend Class of 2009 graduate. “Bringing together 40 individuals with different backgrounds and work experiences enhances our program, grows our network and reach and builds strong and lasting relationships.

Over the last nine months, the Leadership Fort Bend participants gained awareness of the challenges, issues and successes in our community, Fort Bend County and the State of Texas. The program started with a team-building opening retreat at Camp Allen in Navasota, Texas, and continued through sessions covering county history, education, municipal government, the county judicial system, state government, infrastructure and health and social services.”

Palak Jalan, Chief Population Health Officer at AccessHealth and Leadership Fort Bend Class of 2022 graduate reflected, “The Central Fort Bend Chamber’s Leadership Fort Bend program not only provided me with an in-depth knowledge about different domains and the impact they have on our community and also helped me build lifelong friendships with folks I may not have run across in my everyday life – diversity of thought, experience, industry, and lifestyles all came together in a beautiful amalgamation to build these everlasting relationships.”

The Leadership Fort Bend, Class of 2022 graduates include: Ana Alicia Acosta – Fort Bend History Association; Nelson Amy – NRG Energy, Inc.; Michael Andrade – Maverick Benefit Advisors; Jordan Becker – Frost Bank; Kim Bernshausen – Prosperity Bank; Adryan Billups – Adryan Billups, PC; Karen Birch – Catholic Charities; Montserrat “Montse” Canedo – Brazos Bend State Park; Lindsey Castellanos – Child Advocates of Fort Bend; Shirley Collins-Clark – AccessHealth; Wally Dakar – Kinetic by Windstream; Nick Deacon – Johnson Development Corporation; Benjamin Deist – Edward Jones; Kelley Drabek – Cryer Therapy Services; Luis Garcia – Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital; Katie Golzarri – Clark Condon; Michael Gutierrez – Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands, Inc.; Megan Haas – EHRA Engineering; Sally Sue Harriss – Central Fort Bend Chamber; Peggy Hernandez – Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship; Vicki Hildebrand – Texana Center; Palac Jalan – AccessHealth; Jerry Jones – Develop Richmond; Tennille Jones – Fort Bend Transit; Ashley Kaylor – Costello, Inc.; Kayse Lazar – Lamar Consolidated ISD; George Lewis – Kinetic by Windstream; Karina Martinez – Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital; Robert Miller – Inframark; April Nemec – Lamar Consolidated ISD; Angela Parker – Parks Youth Ranch; Matt Prasifka; Wharton County Junior College; Reynaldo “Rey” Rodriguez – SiEnergy; Rashmi Sheel – CMIT Solutions; Brice Stanford – Odyssey Engineering Group; and Anthony “Tony” Wolverton – Lamar Consolidated ISD.

For more information on the Leadership Fort Bend Program, please visit https://www.cfbca.org/programofwork/

To complete an application to participate in the Leadership Fort Bend, Class of 2023, visit www.cfbca.org/leadership-fort-bend/

For more information on the Central Fort Bend Chamber upcoming events, membership information or to view our calendar, please visit www.cfbca.org or call the office at 281-342-5464.