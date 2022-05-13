GIGALUMI Introduces Unique Lotus Solar Lights for Outdoor Garden Décor

The weather-resistant lights create a relaxing and welcoming environment in any outdoor space GIGALUMI, a company dedicated to providing beautiful and sustainable outdoor solar lighting, has released its newest product – Lotus Solar Lights. These lights are perfect for illuminating your garden or yard at night with natural sunlight. With a sleek and stylish design, the Lotus Solar Lights are a great addition to any garden.

The weather is getting warmer, and people are spending more time outdoors. Solar lighting is a great way to add extra light to outdoor spaces. GIGALUMI’s lotus lights look stylish but are also environmentally friendly. With the help of the sun, these lights can provide hours of illumination for your party, small gathering, or just enjoying outdoor spaces.

One of the best things about solar lighting is that it is easy to use. The solar-powered accent light features an integrated solar panel that automatically charges the included NiMH batteries during the day. Simply place the solar panel in an area that receives direct sunlight. The solar panel will then charge the batteries during the day. The batteries power the built-in LED light source at night, providing up to eight hours of light on a full charge.

The lotus flower solar garden light is a unique and beautiful addition to any garden. The light is made up of textured metal, carved flower petals and a cracked glass globe powered by solar energy. This garden solar decorative light’s durable construction and weather resistance ensure long-lasting performance in most weather conditions, including sunny days, rainy nights, and light snow. The entire light is also rust-resistant and would make the perfect gift.

The clear cracked glass globe emits a bright, warm white light that is perfect for illuminating gardens, pathways, walkways, etc. It can also be used as a patio table centerpiece and on decks creating a relaxing, magical glow.

Pathway illumination is a great way to create a safer environment. By illuminating pathways, you can make it easier for people to see where they are going, which can help reduce the risk of accidents. Additionally, illuminated pathways can make your home look more welcoming and inviting. Lighting also helps deter crime. With GIGALUMI’s Lotus Lights, people can feel safe walking through their gardens or around their homes at night.

Sandra Wright stated, “This lovely garden sculpture is magical at night,” in her review of the lotus light.

GIGALUMI is passionate about sustainable living.

“We believe that by using renewable resources, we can help make the world a better place,” said a spokesperson for the company. “Solar power is one of the most abundant renewable resources on the planet. We contribute to carbon neutrality and make the use of clean energy the first choice for people. And with the GIGALUMI Lotus Solar Lights, we can help you take advantage of this free and clean energy source. We would like to create a more convenient lifestyle for our users: easy installation, lower cost, long lifespan, and, most importantly, reducing our carbon footprint. And that’s how we design our products.”

For more information, visit gigalumi.com.