Unplugged Adventure: Geocaching in the Prairie With REI Co-Op

What:

Young and old alike can enjoy this modern-day game of “hide and seek” using GPS coordinates for clues. While we’re finding geocaches hidden throughout the prairie we’ll learn how to use a GPS unit, including creating waypoints, plotting a course, and transferring route information from a map to a GPS.

Who:

All are welcome to join this Unplugged Adventure. No experience necessary.

When:

Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Where:

Indiangrass Preserve

31975 Hebert Road

Waller, TX 77484

Cost:

$5 registration fee.

Registration:

More information and registration here.