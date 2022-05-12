Unplugged Adventure: Geocaching in the Prairie With REI Co-Op

What:
Young and old alike can enjoy this modern-day game of “hide and seek” using GPS coordinates for clues. While we’re finding geocaches hidden throughout the prairie we’ll learn how to use a GPS unit, including creating waypoints, plotting a course, and transferring route information from a map to a GPS.
Who:
All are welcome to join this Unplugged Adventure. No experience necessary.
When:
Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.
Where:
Indiangrass Preserve
31975 Hebert Road
Waller, TX 77484
Cost:
$5 registration fee.
Registration:
More information and registration here.