Igloo Coolers to Hire Up To 300 Houston Manufacturing Workers Due To Soaring Demand

WHAT: As a direct result of Igloo’s growing demand, the company today announces it will be looking to fill seasonal manufacturing positions at its Katy, TX headquarters that will include operators, assembly line leads, forklift drivers, injection molders and more. Igloo will host in-person interviews on Tuesday, June 8th from 1 PM to 4 PM CDT. Interviews and on-the-spot offers will be happening all day, along with plant tours and giveaways for attendees. Additionally, Igloo has increased all starting wages and has just launched their seasonal program for the second year in a row, the program starts employees off at $15 per hour.

WHO: Igloo Products Corp.

WHERE: 777 Igloo Road

Katy, Texas 77494

WHEN: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

TIME: 1:00PM – 4:00PM CDT

WHY: Igloo products are in high demand as consumers get ready for summer activities.

PHOTO/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Prior to the event:

In-person/in-studio interview opportunities available with Igloo’s HR Director

B-roll footage of Igloo HQ available

Day of the event:

Visuals of attendees attending the job fair

A closer view of the Igloo HQ in Katy, Texas

ABOUT IGLOO: Igloo was founded in 1947 when it released the first water cooler, consequently creating the cooler category and going on to release numerous product innovations ever since. Over its 75 years, Igloo has vastly expanded to have the highest consumer awareness and market share in the United States cooler market. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, Igloo Products Corp., resides in a 2.4 million-square-foot, three-building facility with regional offices in Irvine, California, Plymouth, Massachusetts and Bentonville, Arkansas. The company currently employs over 1,400 workers; 850 of those skilled workers are dedicated to producing American-made products.