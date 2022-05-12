Entrepreneur Kevin Barber reappointed to Texas Veterans Commission by Governor Abbott

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Kevin Barber to the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) for a term set to expire on December 31, 2027. Barber was sworn in for his new term on May 11, 2022.

“I am honored by this opportunity to continue serving Texas veterans,” said Barber, an Army veteran. “Veterans are valued members of our community. I look forward to advocating for and supporting services to improve the quality of life of all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors.”

“We welcome Kevin’s continued service and the expertise, experience and guidance he brings to the Texas Veterans Commission,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.

Barber, from Houston, is the founder of Veteran Energy, LLC, 95 Bravo Resources, and the Power to Give Back Program, an initiative created to provide resources to military veterans and their families. He served in the US Army’s 1st Military Police Company of the 1st Infantry Division as a Military Police K-9 patrol dog handler. He has served on multiple philanthropic boards of directors for veteran services organizations in Texas. He was the 2014 recipient of both The American Legion and American Legion Texas Winner of the Year for Small Employer of Veterans and is a past winner of the Disabled American Veterans Small Business National Employer of the Year. Additionally, he is a recipient of the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award. Barber received an associate degree in Criminal Justice from State University of New York-Adirondack and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from State University of New York at Albany.

The official announcement from the Governor’s office is available at https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-reappoints-barber-to-texas-veterans-commission

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov.