A Blast From the Past: Igloo Brings Back Its KoolTunes™ Playmate Cooler With Built-In Speakers

The Revived Igloo KoolTunes Features Current Technology, Including Bluetooth Connectivity, Weather-Resistant Design and More!

May 12, 2022 (Katy, Texas) – Today, Igloo announced the revival of the popular KoolTunes™ boombox Playmate cooler the brand originally released back in 1989. Igloo designed the new KoolTunes with the same look as the original while upgrading the technology within, including Bluetooth connectivity, a weather-resistant exterior, extended audio playtime and more. The KoolTunes Playmate Classic joins Igloo’s wide-ranging Retro Cooler Collection and is available now at igloocoolers.com/kooltunes.

“Ever since introducing the Retro Collection, KoolTunes has been the most requested product our fans wanted to see brought back. So amped to have a new and improved KoolTunes Playmate cooler to reintroduce!” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Whether they loved KoolTunes in the ‘90s or are seeing it now for the first time, we know our fans will be beyond happy with our new version featuring today’s tech. There’s no better cooler out there for summertime beach days and pool parties than KoolTunes — especially with Memorial Day weekend fast approaching!”

With this product rerelease, Igloo replicated the original look and logo of the KoolTunes cooler — dual speakers built onto the front of the Playmate Classic in a jade, magenta and neon yellow color combination — while updating all the technology within to provide an exceptional listening experience.

The new KoolTunes features:

Wireless twin speaker stereo design with premium audio and punchy bass

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless pairing technology

IP56-rated water- and dust-resistant design

Up to 10 hours of audio playtime on a single charge

Rechargeable internal lithium-ion battery

Igloo’s KoolTunes Playmate Classic has a 14-quart capacity that can fit up to 26 standard 12-ounce cans and is available now for $149.99 at igloocoolers.com/kooltunes, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

