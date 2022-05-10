Texas Historical Records Advisory Board Invites Nominations for 2022 Archival Awards

The Texas Historical Records Advisory Board (THRAB) invites nominations for its 2022 archival awards. THRAB bestows annual awards in the categories of excellence, advocacy and distinguished service. The Archival Award of Excellence honors archival institutions and individuals in Texas who have made significant achievements in preserving and improving access to historical records in any format. The Advocacy for Archives Award acknowledges an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to ensure the preservation and availability of Texas’s historical record. Finally, the David B. Gracy II Distinguished Archival Service Award recognizes an individual, archival institution, education program, or nonprofit/government organization that has provided outstanding leadership, service or contribution to the archives profession in Texas.

THRAB is accepting nominations through July 1 and will announce the recipients in October during Texas Archives Month. For nomination forms and additional information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/archivalaward .

The awards are funded by a State Programming Board grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC).