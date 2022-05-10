Lennar Launches Sales of Townhomes in Cross Creek Ranch

Lennar has started sales of townhomes in one of the final sections to be developed in Cross Creek Ranch.

The three floor plans are currently the only townhome designs available in the Fulshear community. They also feature exteriors exclusive to Cross Creek Ranch.

“With a starting price in the mid $300,000s and this being one of the final sections of Cross Creek Ranch, we expected — and have seen — significant interest,” said Keegan Kukowski, a New Home Consultant with Lennar. “Adding to the appeal is quick access to Texas Heritage Parkway and being within walking distance to a proposed Lamar CISD elementary slated to open in 2024.”

The designs range from 1,828 to 1,906 square feet. The Patton II, Allen II and Bagby II each feature three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, island kitchens, walk-in closets, entertainment lofts and two-car garages. The exterior’s upgraded side and rear facades, shutters and other features are exclusive to Cross Creek Ranch, Kukowski said.

“We are very excited to offer these enhanced elevations that can’t be found anywhere else in the Houston area,” said Cross Creek Ranch Senior Vice President/General Manager Rob Bamford. “We’re also pleased to have townhome offerings back in our mix of available floor plans so we can serve more buyer needs.”

Lennar currently has homesites for 54 townhomes, a quarter of which will back up to water.

“Some of the yards are even large enough to accommodate a pool,” Kukowski said.

There is also no mandatory maintenance fee.

The Allen and Patton floor plans are being built as models with an anticipated opening date of May 21.

“What’s unique about our models is they are built with zero upgrades, which means you can get the exact model without paying over base price,” Kukowski said.

Standard features include granite or quartz countertops, porcelain tile floors, stainless-steel appliances, sprinkler systems and custom backsplashes. A home automation package with a smart doorbell, thermostat, eero Pro 6 Mesh WiFi System and Ring Alarm Security Kit is included in every home.