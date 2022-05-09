Wellby Credit Union Opens Doors Following Ribbon Cutting with the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce

Wellby, powered by JSC FCU and one of Houston’s most historically significant credit unions, opened its doors inside H-E-B Katy Plus at 6711 S. Fry Road on Saturday, May 7 following a ribbon cutting with the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.

As a member-owned and member-focused, not-for-profit credit union, Wellby is truly dedicated to their members and communities they serve. They are thrilled to partner with new and existing Katy members on their financial journeys. Pictured is Katy Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Rick Ellis and Wellby Katy Solution Center Manager Stewanna Smith.