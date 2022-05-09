Texas Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Constitutional Amendments Reducing Property Taxes

Senator Paul Bettencourt Thanks Colleagues for Unanimously Passing Both SJR 2s

Austin, TX – Thanks to the voters of Texas for voting overwhelmingly for Propositions 1 & 2 and recognizing that every Texas homestead needs property tax relief!

The readability and conformity of ballot language will be improved in the future. In April, at the direction of Lt Governor Dan Patrick, the Senate Committee on Local Government has already held a full hearing on this issue.

I look forward to returning to the Legislature in 2023 to work with my colleagues, who passed these SJR 2s unanimously.

Senator Paul Bettencourt,

Senate District 7

Primary Author of Propositions 1 & 2

Chair, Senate Committee on Local Government