2022 Katy ISD Board Election Unofficial Voting Results

KATY, TX [May 7, 2022] – Unofficial voting results for the May 2022 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:

Position 1 Candidates: (listed alphabetically)

Donald Thomas “Duke” Keller

Unofficial Voting Total: 2,698 votes (24.22%)

Saki Krishnamurthy

Unofficial Voting Total: 161 votes (1.45%)

Dr. Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz

Unofficial Voting Total: 2,056 votes (18.46%)

Victor Manuel Perez

Unofficial Voting Total: 5,718 votes (51.33%)

Cicely Finley Taylor

Unofficial Voting Total: 506 votes (4.54%)

Position 2 Candidates: (listed alphabetically)

Bonnie Ruth Anderson

Unofficial Voting Total: 4,093 votes (37.70%)

Patricia Showalter Haggard

Unofficial Voting Total: 2,300 votes (21.19%)

Lance Eugene Redmon

Unofficial Voting Total: 4,463 votes (41.11%)

Katy ISD trustees are the governing body of the school district and are the main advising group that oversees and shapes policies. Individuals serving as board members are not employees of Katy ISD, yet they dedicate countless hours to leading an A+ school district.