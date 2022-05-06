Turkey Tail Capsules Compared to Others

Turkey tail is a highly prized medicinal mushroom that has long been praised for its immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory effects.

Fresh turkey tail has a mild mushroom flavor that isn’t necessarily bad, but it’s not particularly good either. Therefore, many opt for supplements, like turkey tail mushroom capsules, to reap the benefits of this potent species. Capsules are easy to use and slot effortlessly into any wellness routine.

But how do turkey tail mushroom capsules compare to other species? Below, we explore the similarities and differences.

What Are Turkey Tail Mushroom Capsules?

Scientifically known as Trametes versicolor or Coriolus versicolor, turkey tail has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for centuries. They’re among the most abundant and well-studied functional mushrooms in the world.

While some functional mushrooms, like lion’s mane, have a pleasant taste that makes them enjoyable to eat fresh, turkey tail does not. Turkey tail mushrooms are a bit tough and chewy and not particularly tasty, so many people prefer using capsules.

Theoretically, all functional mushroom capsules are made similarly. The primary difference is the mushroom species used. In the case of turkey tail mushroom capsules, turkey tail extract is the key ingredient. Once cultivated, the raw mushroom is carefully dried, and hot water or alcohol extraction is used to pull out the beneficial compounds. Then, a process called “spray drying” is used to turn the extract into a fine powder.

The end result is a potent mushroom powder that is infused into capsules. Each capsule contains a precise, predetermined dose of turkey tail extract. This is one of the main advantages of capsules; you don’t need to measure your dose and know exactly how much of the mushroom you’re consuming. Capsules are a convenient and hassle-free way to take functional mushrooms.

The type of capsules differs from brand to brand. Some companies use cheap capsules made from any sort of gelatin. On the contrary, other manufacturers make high-quality capsules from pullulan, an all-natural substance made from fermented tapioca.

How Does Turkey Tail Compare to Other Functional Mushrooms?

Functional mushrooms are renowned for their therapeutic effects that extend beyond their nutritional content. Close to 20 species are recognized as having “functional” benefits; some are more popular than others. All functional mushrooms work to improve general health and wellness, but the exact benefits depend on the species.

Perhaps the most distinctive benefit of turkey tail is its ability to support immune health. While most, if not all, functional mushrooms have immune-boosting potential, turkey tail contains two unique compounds not found in other mushrooms, which may enhance the functioning of your immune system. We explore these compounds in more detail below.

Here are the most popular uses for turkey tail mushroom capsules.

Immune Support

Many of turkey tail’s compounds demonstrate immunomodulatory effects, including polysaccharides and triterpenes. However, Krestin (PSK) and Polysaccharide Peptide (PSP) in particular are linked with enhanced immune activity.

There is significant research to support each of these compounds’ immune-boosting potential. As reported in one 2011 study, PSK can activate natural killer cells, protecting the body against harmful substances like bacteria.

As for PSP, test-tube studies show that the compound increases monocytes – types of white blood cells that combat infection and boost immunity.

Together, these polysaccharopeptides promote a healthy immune response by both stimulating and hindering specific types of immune cells and suppressing inflammation.

Gut Health and Digestive Support

Turkey tail is packed with prebiotic fiber and antioxidant properties, which feed and support the healthy flora in your digestive system.

A large part of our immune system is present in the gut, so keeping the gut healthy is crucial for keeping the immune system strong. Gut bacteria interact with immune cells and influence our immune response.

By promoting a healthy immune response and supporting gut health, turkey tail mushroom capsules help you stay balanced and healthy.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Turkey tail is filled with powerful antioxidants that may prevent damage to cells and tissues, thereby reducing the potential for inflammation.

Diabetes and certain heart diseases are linked to chronic inflammation in the body. Therefore, taking supplements known to reduce inflammation may minimize your risk of developing such conditions.

Final Thoughts on How Turkey Tail Mushroom Capsules Compare to Others

All functional mushrooms contain many of the same compounds contributing to similar wellness benefits. However, each species also contains unique compounds that provide distinctive benefits.

Turkey tail, in particular, is distinguished for two polysaccharopeptides, PSK and PSP, which give it great immune-boosting potential – beyond what is provided by other functional mushrooms. Additionally, turkey tail mushroom capsules may support gut and digestive health and provide anti-inflammatory effects.