Houston Symphony Presents The Best Of John Williams: Star Wars And More, May 27-29

This month, Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke leads the Houston Symphony and chorus for The Best of John Williams: Star Wars and More. A symphonic tribute to the master of film scores, the program on May 27, 28 and 29 features songs from blockbuster favorites like Jaws, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more. In-person and livestream tickets for this installment of the Bank of America POPS Program are now available at houstonsymphony.org/johnwilliams .

Led by Reineke, the orchestra and chorus will take audiences on a journey through iconic scores that evoke indelible moments from some of the greatest films from the last 50 years. Moments range from the unbearably suspenseful tension of Jaws to the heartbreaking poignancy of Schindler’s List, to the wide-eyed magical wonder of the Harry Potter franchise. Guests can meet and take photos with their favorite Star Wars characters in the Jones Hall lobby before the concert.

John Williams is one of the most famous composers living today. Known throughout the world for lush and memorable melodies, his film scores are integral and irreplaceable elements of their respective films, gateways that bond audiences with characters and allow them to enter the worlds that film directors create.

The Saturday night performance of The Best of John Williams: Star Wars and More is livestreamed and available via a private link for $20. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org/johnwilliams . All programs and artists are subject to change.

Livestreaming of Houston Symphony concerts is made possible by Barbara J. Burger and supported by The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Charitable Foundation.

THE BEST OF JOHN WILLILAMS: STAR WARS AND MORE

Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, May 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Houston Symphony Chorus

Betsy Cook Weber, director

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT