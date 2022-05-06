Cisco CCNP ENCOR Exam is very close to CCIE Enterprise

Cisco’s CCNP ENCOR exam, from the technologies and the protocols point of view very similar to Cisco’s other exam, which is CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure.

From the technology point of view, it covers a wide array of technologies, which are heavily used in real-life networks as well.

Those who pass this exam can expect a good amount of salary, typically ranging between 3000- 8000 USD/month based on the country and the company that they work for.

Not just passing the exam, but also knowledge brings the actual value, and good preparation for this certification definitely important to gain good knowledge. There are many CCNP ENCOR courses, but the actual value comes from the ones which teach things not only from an operational point of view but also cover design aspects as well.

Passing Certification vs. Real Knowledge

Many Network Engineers of course want to pass the certification exams, and CCNP ENCOR is not an exception.

As a Professional-level exam, after you pass this exam, you prove that you are a Cisco routing and switching professional.

At least, people think that way.

But without knowledge, certification is just a piece of paper.

With proper knowledge, when the certification exam is passed, it will help you to find a better job, and in the work environment, definitely more respect.

Because these days everyone knows that people can pass these certification exams with the dumps.

But, not using dumps, gaining real knowledge, and still passing the exam not only shows your knowledge, but also shows that you are an honest person, you don’t want to make disrespect the other Network Engineers and the exam vendor as well.

Cisco CCNP ENCOR will continue for some years

Cisco CCNP ENCOR exam was just introduced couple of years ago, we expect it will continue for many years.

You will need to learn some traditional technologies and the protocols, but also some newer technologies, such as some level of Python. Netconf, Restconf. API knowledge, YANGF data models, of course, some level of Software Defined Networking, high level of Cloud networking.

This knowledge will help in real-life, so the time you spend for the certification exam of course will come with a good return.

Not just the video resources but your study should be supported with some good books, articles, maybe some Networking technology comparison charts, evaluation quizzes, mind maps, and many other learning resources.

Your training provider should be able to spend time with you for mentoring, otherwise, you will be all alone and your progress unfortunately may not be so good.

We recommend you to have a look at good training companies that can you provide all the above, not just focusing to pass the exam!.