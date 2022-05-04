Online Casinos Games You Don’t Know About, But Should

At the time of writing, around twenty-five thousand gambling products are available. In the next year or so, this sector will undoubtedly break through the thirty-thousand-milestone, giving gamblers from all corners of the globe immense gaming diversity.

Of course, with such robust title selection at high-quality interactive hubs on the World Wide Web, many online casino games that pay real money exist that do not check the standard boxes. In other words, various products are out there that go beyond the mold of industry-standard reel-spinning games or classic table action, picks that utilize novel gameplay mechanics, and ones that are just plain weird regarding the theme used or otherwise. We provide the low-down on a few such choices below.

Machine Gun Unicorn

Genesis Gaming is an unheralded slot provider which made headlines at the ICE Totally Gaming event in 2015 when they got recognized with this title in the Game to Watch category. Gameplay-wise, the thing that stands out about this Genesis release is that it features a combo of an RTP of 97.18% and a medium variance. That is somewhat of a rarity to see such a high RTP paired with something other than low reward volatility. Nevertheless, the shining grace of this game is its theme, unicorns fighting zombies, an unlikely pairing if there was one.

Fish Catch

Skill-based gambling has been a subject of discussion in the online gaming sphere for decades. Yet, the brick-and-mortar sector was the first to make this move in 2015 when Nevada began allowing games where expertise played a factor in outcomes. Fish Catch is a 2017 RealTime Gaming release that implements the fish table concept. For the uninformed, those are arcade-like shooters where you stand around a snooker-sized screen table, aiming various cannons using joystick controllers at aquatic beasts. The more you kill with your shots fired during a round, the better prizes you win. Online options in this genre incorporate the same RNG algorithms as slots, but they allow you to lower their RTP settings through your gaming prowess.

A Night With Cleo

Ancient Egypt is one of online slot developers’ favorite motifs. There are close to a thousand reel-spinners that feature Egyptian imagery. And almost two hundred of these incorporate Cleopatra in some fashion. While IGT’s Cleopatra slot is the most famous of these, A Night With Cleo is a notorious game by Woohoo, where the Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt goes topless. It is mainly on hand at sites owned by the Bodog Group, like Ignition and Bovada.

Champagne Showers Spicy

Evoplay’s yacht party-theme spinner Champagne Showers removes the tops of the bikinis of the two female characters in it. It is essentially the same game, not counting the added nudity. Hence, the max win potential of both the spicy and non-spicy versions is x1,700.

Max Quest

Max Quest is a Betsoft online fish table game that does not use aquatic beasts as targets. Instead, it features armies of the undead that you can shoot down with laser rifles, plasma guns, shotguns, machine guns, or kill them by dropping grenades onto their heads. The max win potential of the original entry in the Max Quest franchise is x1,250, and this game accepts bets as low as a penny. It is available at most US-facing online casinos.

Spingo

Microgaming is the company that developed the first casino software in 1994. They are a true interactive trailblazer, and their fandom for roulette has been well-documented over the years. In 2016, they demoed a prototype of VR roulette, but a Microgaming product from this genre that few know about is Spingo, released in 2005. It is a blend of bingo and roulette that accepts wagers of up to $100 and boasts a max win of 3,200.

Crown and Anchor

Here is another Microgaming release. One that hit online casinos everywhere in 2015. It is a dice-throwing game where you can bet on six different symbols featured on three dice containing them. These get rolled, and if all three display your bet token, you win a prize that pays three to one. If one of your chosen symbols appears, Crown and Anchor will supply a reward of 1:1. The cool thing here is that you can bet up to $500 per roll.

Trump It Blackjack

Fugaso is a famous provider of RNG-power table games, and their Trump It Blackjack is a twenty-one variant catering to fans of former US President Donald Trump. Trump It Blackjack was released during Donald’s first year in office, and it features Obama and Clinton-themed cards, plus a generous RTP of 99.52%.

