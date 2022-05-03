The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Hosts Spring Membership Luncheon Friday, May 13, 2022

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is hosting a Spring Membership Luncheon at Tony’s on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.

During the luncheon, The Women’s Fund will announce the winners of the 8th Annual Barbara Devetski Scholarship Essay Contest. Two college-bound, graduating high school senior girls will each receive a $2,500 scholarship towards tuition for the 2022 fall semester.

The luncheon will also feature a presentation by Mary Beth Lee Arcidiacono, LMSW on “Reflecting and Navigating Life After the Pandemic”.

In response to a tragic accident involving her family, Arcidiacono became a clinical social worker, consultant, researcher, and advocate, specializing in grief, traumatic loss, and traumatic brain injury. She joined Dr. Bruce Perry and the ChildTrauma Academy as a Fellow in 2005. She has developed programs for families, individuals, and communities dealing with traumatic loss including teachers, schools, places of worship, businesses, and other institutions. In addition, has lectured and led workshops on grief, secondary trauma, post-traumatic growth, resiliency, advocacy, and hope. Arcidiacono is currently involved in a curriculum development project with Dr. Kathy Shear and Columbia University’s Center for Complicated Grief and various other non-profits locally and around the country.

Guests will be welcomed at Tony’s with limited availability. For the safety of guests, seating will be limited to eight guests at a table and face masks are encouraged when guests are not seated at their table. Members of The Women’s Fund can enjoy the membership luncheon for $35 and non-members for $40.

Members receive invitations to all events, educational seminars, and webinars, e-newsletter subscriptions, access to The Women’s Fund’s electronic membership directory, and special pricing for future membership luncheons. As a member, supporters can ensure that The Women’s Fund continues to make a difference in the lives of women and young girls by making a gift at the $50, $150, or $250 level.

For 43 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 10,000 publications each year at no cost.