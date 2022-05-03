Here are 16 Tips by Tommy Shek for Securing a Small Business Loan

1. Research your options.

There are many types of small business loans available, and not all will be a good fit for your business. Do some research to find out what type of loan makes the most sense for your business?

2. Know what the lender is looking for.

When you’re applying for a small business loan, the lender is going to want to see that you have a solid business plan and that you’re able to repay the loan. Be prepared to show them your business plan and financial projections.

3. Have collateral ready.

Collateral is something that you can use to secure the loan, such as property or equipment. If you don’t have collateral, you may still be able to get a loan, but it will likely have a higher interest rate.

4. Get your financials in order.

As per Tommy Shek, before you apply for a loan, make sure that your financials are in order. This includes your income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. Lenders will want to see these documents to get an idea of your financial health.

5. Personal credit matters.

Your personal credit score will be one of the factors that lenders look at when considering you for a loan. If you have a high credit score, you’re more likely to get approved for a loan and get a lower interest rate.

6. The business needs to be profitable.

Lenders want to see that your business is making money and is able to repay the loan. If your business is not yet profitable, you may still be able to get a loan, but it will likely have a higher interest rate.

7. Have a solid business plan.

A lender is going to want to see your business plan to make sure that you have a solid understanding of your business and its financials. Be prepared to show them your business plan and financial projections.

8. Be realistic about what you can afford.

Before you apply for a loan, make sure that you are realistic about what you can afford. Lenders will typically only lend you money that you can reasonably expect to pay back.

9. Shop around for the best rates.

Interest rates on small business loans can vary widely, so it’s important to shop around and compare rates from multiple lenders.

10. Get a co-signer.

If you have bad credit or no credit, you may be able to get a loan by finding someone with good credit to co-sign for you.

11. Small business loans are not free money.

Remember that a small business loan is not free money. You will need to repay the loan, plus interest and fees. Make sure that you can afford the payments before taking out the loan.

12. There is no such thing as easy money.

If someone is promising you easy money in exchange for a small fee, they are probably scamming you. Be wary of any offers that seem too good to be true.

Conclusion:

As you can see, there are a number of things to keep in mind when applying for a small business loan. Make sure that you are prepared with all of the necessary documentation and information before you apply. And remember, shop around for the best rates and terms from multiple lenders.