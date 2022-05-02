Everything You Need to Know About Medical Malpractice





Medical malpractice happens when a healthcare provider, hospital, or doctor causes harm or injury to a patient either by negligence or making a mistake. Medical malpractice laws protect patients and allow them to get compensation for any loss they experience as a result of this.

Malpractice does not include a patient not being satisfied with their treatment from a healthcare professional. It can only occur when there has been negligence or an error that has caused physical, mental, or financial damage to a patient.

The Most Common Medical Malpractice Claims

There are thousands of errors that healthcare practitioners make each year for which patients can file claims. Of all these mistakes, the following are the most common:

Delayed or misdiagnosis

Prescription drug errors

Failure to treat

Surgical or procedural errors

Injuries during childbirth

Misdiagnosis or a delayed diagnosis accounts for about one-third of all medical malpractice claims. It’s when a doctor or healthcare professional fails to diagnose an illness correctly. It means the patient is given the wrong medication or treatment, causing further harm. A delayed diagnosis occurs when a doctor doesn’t recognize a patient’s symptoms until much later. The consequences can be severe for life-threatening conditions like cancer or a heart attack.

Other examples of misdiagnosis are when a doctor fails to refer a patient to a specialist, does not run the necessary tests, or makes mistakes while evaluating test results or conducting an examination.

Doctors and healthcare professionals must prescribe the correct drugs in appropriate doses. They must also be aware of other medications the patient is taking before prescribing drugs, as some medicines can cause harm when taken with other meds. It’s also the healthcare professional’s responsibility to be aware of signs of addiction or abuse of prescription drugs. If not taken seriously, the side effects of prescribed drugs can be anything from a mild allergic reaction to a death.

Failure to treat a patient is also grounds for a medical malpractice claim. It occurs when a doctor diagnoses the patient correctly but does not provide the required level of care under the acceptable standard. Treatment failure includes – discharging a patient from the hospital too early, not giving clear instructions on follow-up care or how to take medication, or not running tests that are required after making a diagnosis.

Surgical or procedural mistakes can happen during minor elective procedures or more major operations. Common errors during surgery include – operating on the wrong side or part of the body, leaving tools or foreign objects inside the patient’s body, and adverse reactions to the anaesthesia. There are also accepted medical guidelines and practices that medical professionals must follow before, during, and after surgery to minimize the risk of something going wrong and causing harm to the patient.

Childbirth injuries are more common than you might think. These include the mother not being given the proper prenatal care, mishandling the baby during the birthing process and after birth, and not performing a C-section when necessary.

Steps to Take If You’re a Victim of Medical Malpractice

If you suspect that you’re a victim of medical malpractice, you must contact a lawyer who specializes in medical malpractice. The lawyer will then investigate your claim and help you get compensation for the damages you suffered as a result of negligence or an error. The damages you can claim include compensation for your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering you endured due to the mistakes or negligence at the hand of the healthcare provider.

References