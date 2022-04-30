Can You Help Find David Atkinson?

Editor’s Note: The following story is a community awareness article for an active missing person case in the Katy area. Your help is needed to locate this man in a timely manner.

By Terry Carter

One year ago, David Atkinson worked at the Dollar Tree store on Barker Cypress Road where he was a trusted employee.

One year ago, David was rebuilding his world diligently after a loss, which is so common in life. Despite bouts of depression and “being down on his luck,” David was kind to others as he tried to improve his life at age 59.

Take a close look at these images and ask yourself: Do you know this man? If so, where have you seen him? Authorities at the Harris County Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit have an active file on David, and they are looking for the public’s help in locating David as they continue their ongoing investigation.

One year ago, David lived in North Katy and never missed work in some 16 months. At age 59, he invested his time in demonstrating his responsibility and expanding his options after a rough stretch that included a vehicle being stolen and being robbed at gunpoint, according to his mother, Jerry Finnessey.

“My son David is as honest as the day in long,” Finnessey said recently. “He has had some issues, and he went up to Dollar Tree on (April 29, 2021) to check his work schedule. He’d normally get some cigarettes and beer and then walk home a few blocks to our house because he had been stolen.”

One year ago, David didn’t return to the house after walking to work to check his schedule. Finnessey told the detectives her son didn’t pack anything before he left, not even his money or phone charger. It’s a challenging missing persons case because where David’s cell phone signal was last detected has been searched with no results. Finnessey has cooperated and helped the detectives in their hunt for the 5-9, 160-pound, white male with hazel eyes who was born on Sept. 2, 1961. His blond hair with some gray in it may make him easier to remember if you’ve seen him.

Harris County Sheriff Deputies David Wilson, Richard Spinelli and Mark Brown are the contacts in case number 2105-01404. Please give the department a call today if you recognize David Atkinson, who would be 60 years old now. The department phone number is 713-755-7427.

Today David could still be out there. Perhaps he left town or needs assistance. The sheriff’s department is still looking for answers, and Equusearch and other attempts to locate clues or a body have been made to find David, at the request of Finnessey. Your observation, your memory could help this missing person case be resolved. Please help if you can.