Dust and ice-melt control services are an essential part of ensuring the safety of residents and businesses across the country. By applying chemicals to a surface before or during snow events, these companies can limit traction on icy walkways to keep pedestrians safe and prevent injuries.

Liquid calcium chloride is one of the most commonly used materials due to its natural melting properties and its ability to reduce dust by clinging onto other particles when it rains. This all combines for a great, low-maintenance solution that’s easy on budgets! Here are a few reasons to understand why liquid calcium chloride is best to control ice melt and dust on roads and walkways:

Increased Traction On Ice

One of the most common applications of liquid calcium chloride is inputting a slick layer on roads to create traction. Once the calcium chloride is applied, it sits on the surface and allows water to seep in, resulting in a smooth layer of ice that’s easier for drivers to navigate.

Using liquid calcium chloride for dust control also works effectively with rock salt as a safety measure for businesses and homeowners during freezing temperatures. It’s essential to have an effective way to melt ice and snow from your driveways and walkway and prevent dangerous holes from forming across parking lots.

Easier Cleaning On Tough Tracks

Nobody likes to clean ice off sidewalks and parking lots, but it’s necessary for winter maintenance. As it melts, liquid calcium chloride can be used to get rid of ice and ensure there’s nowhere for dirt or mud to build up along the walkway before rainfalls. In addition, calcium chloride provides a hard surface that stays cleaner than natural snow and ice.

Preventing Dust From Buildings

Dust control is another essential aspect of winterizing your home or business for better safety and minor wear on carpets and floors throughout your facility. Calcium chloride also acts as an effective dust suppressant, and it’s the ability to reduce traction from icy surfaces as it makes its way into storm drains. In addition, liquid calcium chloride helps keep your parking lot, walkway, and driveway clean of any dust or dirt accumulated during a winter storm.

Reliable Option Cleanup

One of the easiest ways to remove calcium chloride is by using water. Once the snow melts and everything have settled, you can easily hose down the surface and clear out the dust or dirt particles that may have remained after applying the liquid calcium chloride in the first place. For safety reasons, it’s best to use liquid calcium chloride before snowfall occurs to prevent accumulation on streets or sidewalks. In addition, you should apply calcium chloride to ensure there’s always a layer of ice that prevents traction on ice-melt control services.

Overall, liquid calcium chloride is an excellent solution for anyone who wants to keep winter storms from damaging their property. With its natural ability to prevent dust accumulation, keep walkways clean after a snowfall, and be easily flushed off with water once the snow has melted, it’s no wonder that liquid calcium chloride is prevalent in many professional cleaning services.