If you simply love cats and kittens and can’t get enough cat images and cat videos from social media, then you might wonder if you search using the best cat hashtags. Or, maybe you’re convinced that your cat is the most magnificent of all cats and deserves his or her own Instagram account. In which case, you’ll want to grow that account fast and perhaps drive your cat towards a Cat Influencer career! Remember to choose a suitable name for your account too. You may have a pet-related business, or a specific cat business, like a cattery and want to know the right cat hashtags to use. We’ve got all the information in this piece!

Using a cat hashtag that doesn’t generate much interest could seriously hamper your business. We’ve got all the best cat hashtags below to help you. It’s easy to search for cat images, using our cat hashtags, simply drop them into the search bar on Instagram and see how many millions of cat-terrific images they display!

Growing a Cat Community Online

Posting a cat picture? Make sure it has all the right ingredients to get seen by cat fans just like you! That means using some of our cat hashtags and adding a unique cat hashtag of your own. Why is that important? Simply because if you’re growing your cat’s career as a Cat Influencer, then to reach greatness, he or she will need his own cat hashtag so when users search your cat, they get to know your cat’s special hashtag! Always dress up your cat posts with emojis, stickers and filters. Tag your location if you’re a local business looking for prospects and learn how to highlight your post to make sure it looks the best it can. Additionally, you could also take note of the best social media strategies for black-owned businesses. Do this to give your cat post maximum exposure.

Do You Know the Recommended Number of Cat Hashtags to Use?

This is important because you don’t just need to use one cat hashtag! You can add multiple cat hashtags to your Instagram post. Instagram allows its users to use up to 30 cat hashtags on each post. However, before you rush out and start tagging all of your Instagram cat posts, we’d suggest just using around 10 popular cat hashtags. Too many hashtags always make posts look untidy and cluttered.

Let’s move on with that list!

Our Most Used Cat Hashtags List

The following list displays the most popular cat hashtags that you should use to get your post seen by cat fans:

#cat. This is pretty obvious we agree but you’d be amazed how many people forget to use this one! Your picture is of a cat, use the basic #cat hashtag or you risk not appearing in searches. This should always be on your cat post – along with other hashtags – because it is the number one cat hashtag of all.

#kitten. A close second, this hashtag is just as popular as #cat and particularly if people want to look at baby cats. However, don’t not use #kitten if your feline is fully grown, it’s still perfectly acceptable to add this one to your cat’s images and videos.

#catlovers. Especially for cat lovers, this is a must-use Instagram cat hashtag and displays millions of fantastic cat picture and cat video results. This is an easy decision when it comes to cat hashtags, and we’d recommend you add this one every time you post a cat pic.

#catsofInstagram. This cat hashtag was designed by cat fans especially for use on Instagram. In fact, it’s pretty much its own category and is almost as popular as #cat. It’s used in a similar way for dogs – #dogsofInstagram, hamsters, #hamstersofInstagram and even kids #kidsofInstagram.

#catsagram. Just like #catsofInstagram, this is a popular cat hashtag (although perhaps not quite as popular), still, using it displays millions of feline pictures and images so it’s well worth adding to your cat hashtag list.

#kitty. Another extremely popular cat hashtag that you should use when posting pictures and videos of cats on Instagram. It’s the same as #cat in meaning which makes it another no-brainer!

#instacat. This is another Instagram-only cat hashtag dreamt up by Instagram cat fans and one that’s commonly used so don’t miss out opportunity – we suggest using this one for your cat posts and videos.

#tabbycat #gingercat #blackcat #whitecat – well really any color cat you like! You can always add a more specific cat hashtag if you want to. Lots of people have a cat preference and love tabbies or gingers or white cats etc.

Cat Hashtags – the Last Word

We hope that this piece has helped you with what cat hashtags to use for your cat Instagram account or if you just want to know what to search for if you love looking at cat photographs. Remember, only use around 10 cat hashtags per post and add an interesting, unique cat hashtag for your cat in case he or she reaches Influencer stardom, he or she will need a cat hashtag of his or her own!