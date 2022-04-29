Wellby Expands into New Communities, Debuts Solution Center in H-E-B Katy Plus

— Grand Opening May 7 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. —

Wellby , Powered by JSC FCU, one of Houston’s largest and most historically significant credit unions, is expanding to serve their current members and welcome new members throughout Greater Houston. Wellby will celebrate the debut of a new Katy solution center, located inside Katy H-E-B Plus, with a grand opening event on Saturday, May 7, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 6711 S. Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77494. All are invited to this family-friendly event with highlights including delicious light bites, complimentary swag bags for adults and children, a selfie station, and opportunities to win premier prizes.

Dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, Wellby is honored to make its debut in Katy. As a not-for-profit credit union, Wellby’s mission is to serve, support, and help their members achieve true financial well-being by taking care of today’s needs while still planning for tomorrow’s dreams.

Wellby offers their members tailored products, such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, personal loans, vehicle loans, real estate loans, IRAs, and more. They also offer unique accounts and products specifically for children and teenagers ready to begin planning for their own dreams.

Wellby was originally created in 1961 to support the brave men and women of Johnson Space Center, who helped put the first man on the moon. They have always believed in the ambitions of dreamers because they know that with the power to dream, anything is possible.

Wellby is also opening two more solution centers inside local neighborhood H-E-Bs. H-E-B Grant Market is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. located at 14100 Spring Cypress, Cypress, TX 77429. Recently, a grand opening took place at H-E-B Sugar Land Market on Saturday, April 23.