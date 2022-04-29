April 29th, 30th, and May 1st

The Houston Polish Fall Festival is back and we are ready to polka, eat great Polish Food and enjoy a great day out with our friends and guests. Come out and enjoy the wonderful tastes and sounds of Poland.

The festival grounds are beautifully decorated. The smell of Polish food and the sounds of music will lure you in, and you will not be able to stop yourself from tapping your feet to the sounds of Polish folk music. The Polish Festival starts Friday at 4 pm. Come out and see Dance Group Wawel, mini Wawel, and Babcia Wawel in their beautiful costumes! Sit and chat with a friend while enjoying Polish beer! Place your bid at the amazing silent auction. This may be our best one yet! The beautifully and intricately displayed silent auction has Polish pottery, books, artwork, jewelry, crystal, and much more. Or you can just outright buy items!

Servers will wear traditional Polish costumes as they serve deliciously, authentic, traditional Polish food, which is sure to bring the taste of Poland to the city of Houston. The menu includes kielbasa (sausage), Golabki (cabbage rolls), pierogi (dumplings filled with Polish delights), potato pancakes, and more. Don’t forget to ask for the homemade desserts – they are impressive, and might I add ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!

Enjoy the great and award-winning music of Tekla Klebetnica who came in from Poland for this year’s festival. This year’s event will also include our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. Please come out and support us.

Only this weekend! Bring your family and friends. You do not want to miss an opportunity to experience this 3-day event! The Houston Polish Festival is on with a full traditional Polish fanfare including entertainment, food, vendors, a children’s area, and more. A traditional Polish Mass will be Sunday’s festivities celebrating Polish Constitution Day!

Place: Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church

1731 Blalock Road, Houston, Texas 77080

Date/Times: Friday, October 1st, 4pm – 8pm

Saturday, October 2nd, 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, October 3rd, 10 am – 6 pm

General Admission: No cost to enter – Credit Cards are accepted for food and silent auction. Free parking is available.

More info: https://www.houstonpolishfestival.com/