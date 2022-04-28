Teenage Eating Disorders – Tips for the Parents

Teenage eating disorders are becoming more common. It is a complex condition that involves more than food and weight, and it can be life-threatening. However, it is treatable with early detection. This is why it is important to have a good family doctor who can identify abnormal behavior and physical symptoms and offer sound advice and treatment.

What is an eating disorder in general?

People of various genders, ages, races, ethnicities, body shapes, weights, and socioeconomic positions are affected by eating disorders. These disorders are severe mental and physical illnesses characterized by complicated and harmful interactions with food, eating, exercise, and body image accompanied by disturbing thoughts and emotions.

They can be life-threatening illnesses that disrupt physical, psychological, and social functioning, and they can increase the risk for suicide and medical complications.

Why are eating disorders common in teenagers?

Eating disorders are complex and affect all different kinds of people but adolescents and teenagers are more at risk. It is believed that a combination of genetic, physical, social, and psychological factors may contribute to the development of an eating disorder. With teenage eating disorders, common factors that lead to developing this condition include:

Low self-esteem

Anxiety

Depression

Troubled relationships

Abuse

Trauma

Poor body image

Social pressures to be thin

Bullying

What are the most common eating disorders in teenagers?

An eating disorder is a condition in which a person’s fixation on food and body weight causes them to go to extremes when it comes to eating. Anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating are three of the most common eating disorders in teenagers.

Anorexia Nervosa

Self-starvation and substantial weight loss are symptoms of anorexia nervosa. A strong fear of gaining weight or getting obese drives these extreme dieting habits. Some people with anorexia may also binge eat and purge on a regular basis, either by vomiting or misusing laxatives.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia nervosa patients oscillate between dieting and binge eating where they consume a significant amount of food in a short period of time to the point of nausea and pain. It is then followed by fasting, vomiting, and the usage of laxatives to avoid weight gain. Bulimia can affect people who are underweight, normal weight, overweight, or obese.

Binge-Eating

As with bulimia, people with binge eating disorder have episodes of binge eating in which they consume large quantities of food in a brief period, and they are distressed by their behavior. They do not regularly use compensatory behaviors to get rid of the food and it can lead to serious health complications, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

What are the signs and symptoms of an eating disorder in teenagers?

Knowing the warning symptoms of eating disorders is paramount in helping your teenager with an eating disorder sooner rather than later.

Physical Symptoms

Menstrual irregularities, cold extremities, brittle nails, hair loss, and substantial weight loss are all symptoms of anorexia.

Bulimia symptoms include self-induced vomiting, over-exercise, diuretic or laxative use, swollen glands, dental problems, mouth ulcers, chest pain, electrolyte imbalances, dehydration, swelling in the hands and feet, and constipation.

Excessive tiredness, changes in sleep habits, fast weight gain, and feeling bloated or constipated are all physical indicators of a binge-eating disorder.

Behavioral Symptoms

Similar behavioral signs are evident in all three common eating disorders such as strange eating habits or rituals around food, hiding food, and social isolation.

Specific symptoms of anorexia include expressing fear of weight gain, unwillingness to consume certain foods (or entire food groups), frequently weighing oneself, and denial of hunger.

With bulimia, there are noticeable and frequent trips to the bathroom, constant engagement in exercise, and obsessing over diets and calories.

Binge-eating signs include unexplained food disappearance, erratic behavior, and self-harm.

Emotional symptoms

Typical emotional symptoms in individuals battling an eating disorder are depression, increased need for approval, anxiety, easily irritated, low self-esteem, lack of motivation, extreme mood swings, distorted sense of body image, and sensitivity to comments around food.

Tips for Helping Teenagers with Eating Disorders

When it comes to eating disorders in teenagers, prevention begins with open communication:

Encourage healthy eating habits from an early age.

Promote a healthy body image and foster self-esteem.

Talk openly about the dangers of erratic dieting.

If you suspect your teen has an eating disorder, early intervention can help speed recovery:

Schedule a checkup with the family doctor to assess your teen’s weight and to discuss treatment options.

Speak to your teen in a loving and non-confrontational way.

The family must have a united front and be consistent and supportive.

Throughout treatment, remain firm with your teen and carry on with daily routines to keep a sense of normalcy.

Be patient, positive, and always show your unconditional love and acceptance.

What kind of a doctor can help your teenager beat an eating disorder?

Your family doctor will do a physical examination and diagnose the type of eating disorder your teenager has. Your teenager may then be a mental health professional for a psychological evaluation. Options for teenage eating disorder treatments could include family therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, as well prescribing medications for depression. In severe cases, your teenager may need to be hospitalized where you will be supported by doctors and a nutritionist.