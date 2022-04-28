Softball Postseason Kicks Off Fast

By Terry Carter

It’s showtime for the Katy area softball teams as the postseason begins.

6A PLAYOFFS

District 19-6A champion Katy (23-4, 11-1), runner-up Tompkins (17-8, 9-3), third-place Seven Lakes (16-9, 7-5) and Cinco Ranch (13-11, 6-6) are representing a traditionally strong district in the dynamic Region III. Deer Park won state in 2021 and Katy captured the crown in 2019.

District 19-6A champion Katy will meet Elkins (15-12) in a bi-district, 3-game series. The first game will be held at Katy on Thursday at 6 p.m. with the second game at Elkins on Friday at the same time. If a third game is needed, coaches have agreed it will be played in Elkins on Saturday.

One Tuesday, Katy hosted unbeaten 5A Lake Creek (30-0). The visiting Lady Lions scored a 1-0 win with four hits while Katy managed two hits off of Lake Creek hurler Ava Brown. Katy softball coach Kalum Haack likes to measure his playoff chances with a good test before the postseason begins.

In 12 district games, Katy outscored its opposition 122-6. That includes a 2-0 opening loss to Seven Lakes, which was followed by adjustments by the Lady Tigers and 11 consecutive District 189-6A victories.

Tompkins and George Ranch will play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The schedule for that includes a Thursday 6 p.m. game at Tompkins, a Friday contest at George Ranch at 6 p.m.. If needed, a third game is set for Saturday TBA at Tompkins.

Seven Lakes will host Ridge Point (20-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the first-of-3 games. Game two will be played at Ridge Point on Friday at 6 p.m. with game three, if needed, possible on Saturday.

Fourth-place Cinco Ranch meets District 20-6A champion Travis (16-10) in another 3-game, playoff series. Travis plays at Cinco Ranch on Thursday at 6 p.m. Then the teams play game two at Travis in Richmond on Friday at 4:30 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will be played at Cinco Ranch on Saturday at noon in this bi-district matchup.

5A PLAYOFFS

Paetow (17-12, 8-8) and Jordan (7-18, 2-14) both missed the playoffs this spring after playing in the strong District 19-5A, led by postseason-bound Waller, Brenham, Magnolia and A&M Consolidated.

Paetow highlights included:

Shy’Lynn Brown leading the Lady Panthers with a .397 batting average

Shortstop Sade Guerra stealing eight bases

Catcher Samantha Guillory hitting .342 with three homers

Pitcher Jade Catherwood’s 3.38 earned run average

Jordan’s first-year varsity highlights included: