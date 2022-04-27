Top 5 Crypto Gambling Sites To Play In 2022 

Crypto gambling is entirely anonymous because the transactions are not tied to the player’s identity. The rise of casino sites that accept cryptocurrencies has boosted the industry’s popularity.

That’s why crypto gambling is getting more popular. The most popular gambling platform is a cryptocurrency gambling site because it is usually faster.

Slots from the most incredible game providers, quick customer service, a safe and secure live casino, and an extensive range of games are available at crypto gambling sites.

Let’s find out the top Bitcoin casino sites worth your time!

5 Best Crypto Gambling Sites That Are Worth Your Time

BitPlay

Consider BitPlay if you’re looking for one of the best online casinos in the United States. This platform has the best slot games, and you’ll have the time of your life playing them.

Furthermore, BitPlay only provides the most engaging and up-to-date slot games with no financial risk and complete anonymity.

Do you like to play top-notch games with the best bonuses and promos available? If that’s the case, BitPlay has you covered. The platform includes nine gaming platforms, including Blue Dragon, Flamingo7, and others, each with its own set of perks and games.

You can choose from over 300 casino games, and you can always contact customer service if you have any problems.

mBit Casino

High-quality games, safety, and several cryptocurrency financing options are usually the first things that come to mind when you think of mBit casinos. This platform supports seven cryptocurrencies and offers a diverse gaming library from over 35 industries heavyweights.

This casino is only available to Bitcoin users and has over 900 slots, table games, and exclusive Bitcoin games. mBit accepts Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, etc.

Red Dog

Red Dog is the greatest online Bitcoin casino, offering quick and easy Bitcoin transfers, a user-friendly interface, a diverse game selection, and excellent customer support.

It is licensed in Curacao and offers regulated and fair gaming. Another attractive feature is the 225 percent welcome bonus on your first deposit (which increases to 245 percent with BTC). There are also ongoing incentives, like the 24/7 bonus, which is more rewarding for Bitcoin than you might expect.

Red Dog does not charge any fees for BTC withdrawals and pays out immediately. The casino also takes credit cards and e-wallets in addition to cryptocurrency. In addition, you can reach out to their customer service team via email, phone, or live chat, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

7Bit Casino

7BitCasino is a major advocate of digital money, as indicated by its website. If you want to use traditional banking techniques, there are still many possibilities. Regardless of your preferred payment option, you will be able to enjoy these fantastic casino games.

7BitCasino boasts over 500 different slot machines in its gaming lobby, which is terrific news for slot enthusiasts. However, 7Bit only works with top game developers. Thus the games themselves aren’t your standard fare.

As a result, discovering the best game will never be difficult. So, if you’re seeking something new and intriguing, come here.

Fortune Jack

FortuneJack is a stylish, well-designed casino with a dedicated desktop site that’s also entirely mobile-friendly.

FortuneJack was part of the early casino sites that accepted cryptocurrencies in the online casino industry. This was when Bitcoin was still new to many people. So you could see that they had a plan in mind.

A lethal combination of development and innovation is a committed team with a clear objective of becoming the most prominent and finest crypto casino.

Being the first to integrate cryptocurrencies and casinos resulted in the most comprehensive range of experiences conceivable some years later.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to new online casinos, you should be cautious because there are questions regarding the platform’s safety, dependability, and validity.

As a result, reading reviews like these can help users get more comfortable with sites like these and understand more about their services. A comparable statistic might be utilized as a guideline when evaluating new online casinos.

You’ll want to make sure there’s a good selection of games and that the gaming platform is legal. And also, the casino supports a range of payment methods, and the rewards system is sound, depending on your preferences.