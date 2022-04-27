Glocks are some of the most prolific pistols ever made, with the Polymer 80 Glock 19 being the best-selling weapon in the United States today. Their simplicity, sturdiness, and dependability make them so popular among other similar weapons. If you are looking for Polymer 80 Glock 19, you can find some of the best polymer 80 Glock 19 lowers at 80percentarms.com.

The Polymer80 Glock 19 is an 80 percent finished frame with the grip design of a 1911 handgun, which is well renowned for its natural mechanics and shooting ability. The Polymer 80 Glock 19 is a pistol platform that, in design, structure, and performance, is identical to one of the most popular families of handgun frames, known as Glocks. The heart of the Polymer 80 Pistol is housed within its patented 80% Pistol Frame. These are referred to as “80% lowers” or “receiver blanks” by some people.

Advantages of a Polymer 80 Glock 19 Lower Pistol

Polymer 80 kits are highly economical and inexpensive.

Polymer 80 Glock 19 lower is compatible with all double-stacked Glock handguns chambered in 9mm Luger and .40 S&W.

The P80 frame, on the other hand, includes added ergonomic features including a relief cut by the mag release, thumb ledges, undercut trigger guard, and a larger beavertail to eliminate slide bites and make the pistol considerably more comfortable to use.

When compared to an OEM Glock frame, the Polymer80 frame features a more aggressive cut and stippling pattern. This makes the system more comfortable in your hands and simpler to keep a firm grasp on.

Polymer 80 frames are lighter in weight which makes them more convenient for the waist of your pants and belts to carry all day long. Although polymers are light in weight, they also retain their strength.

Holding a steel handgun without gloves can hurt you a lot but not if you own Polymer 80 Glock 19. Polymer 80 doesn’t get as cold when compared with steel.

It is easy to customize. If you want to change the texture of your gun or must smoothen or narrow a gun part, then you can do it easily with a Polymer 80 lower.

A hollow-point bullet appropriately fitted with a polymer ballistic tip has a greater ballistic coefficient. That is, it flies better. The performance of the same bullet differs noticeably when it is a pure hollow point vs the same cartridge fitted with a ballistic tip.

To summarize, the Polymer 80 Glock 19 lower frames are can make your Glock more convenient, whether it’s a pistol for concealed carry, home defense, competition, or simply general range usage. The P80 frame is manufactured according to a certain high standard as a factory Glock frame and is just as useful and easy to use. Not to mention that P80 frames are relatively reasonable, so it’s a fantastic choice if you’re seeking a solid weapon upgrade without spending a hefty amount.