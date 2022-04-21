Rep. Jacey Jetton Announces Property Tax Town Hall

Representative Jacey Jetton announces a Town Hall to answer constituent questions on property taxes and home appraisal valuations. The booming housing market in Fort Bend County has contributed to a 31.39% increase in residential property values compared to last year.

“Like many other families in Fort Bend, our home value appraisal increased significantly this year,” Jetton said. “The Texas Legislature placed caps on how much of the increased valuation can be taxed and how much local taxing entities can increase your tax rates. I am hosting this town hall to answer questions about property taxes and ensure Fort Bend residents have the information they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

The Property Tax Appraisal Town Hall will be held at the Cinco Ranch Library on Tuesday, April 26 from 5:30-7:00 pm. Representative Jetton will be joined by Jordan Wise, the Chief Appraiser for the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District. Fort Bend County residents will have the opportunity to learn about the property tax appraisal process, property tax rates, the role of the Texas Legislature, and how to apply for exemptions and protest property valuations.

Individuals with questions prior to the Town Hall are welcome to contact the office of Representative Jetton at (281) 240-0342, jacey.jetton@house.texas.gov or the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District at (281) 344-8623. Representative Jetton also provided a breakdown of the property valuation process in a recent edition of the Weekly Briefing, which can be found here .

Biography

Jacey Jetton is a 7th generation Texan who represents the people of Fort Bend County in the Texas House of Representatives. He serves on the Committees for Redistricting, Public Health, Elections, the Policy Committee for the Texas House Republican Caucus, and the Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies. During the 87th Legislative session, his Republican peers voted him Freshman of the year as he successfully passed numerous bills that make Texas a better place to live, work, and raise a family.

Jacey and his wife Fanny are small business owners in Fort Bend County where their boys, Jacob and Calob, attend school and play football.