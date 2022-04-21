Learn How to Prepare, Prevent, and Connect in the event of an Emergency at Katy Area Safety Fest on April 23

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 23, and plan to attend the Katy Area Safety Fest at Katy Mills Mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A free, family-friendly festival featuring personnel, equipment, and activities from emergency response agencies serving the Greater Katy community, the Katy Area Safety Fest strives to provide education and resources to encourage safety preparedness.

“Being familiar with what to do and who to call during an emergency is something families across our community should know,” said Johnny Mitchell, President of the Board of Directors. “The goal of this event is to introduce residents of the Greater Katy area with the first responders who serve the local community as well as provide helpful information on how to prevent, prepare, and connect during a crisis.”

Now in its 6th year and with its own stand-alone, 501 c 3 organization, the Katy Area Safety Fest will include multiple activities for the entire family, including:

Home and workplace safety information

Vehicle extraction demonstrations

Law enforcement exhibits and vehicle tours

Fire and emergency management system exhibits and demonstrations

Firetruck tours

Police and military helicopter landings

Firehouse Challenge

Being Safe is Fun Kids Zone with inflatables and games

The event will include representation from a wide variety of local agencies such as the Harris County Emergency Services District 48, the Department of Public Safety, the Harris County

Sherriff’s Department, Harris County Emergency Services District 47, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and many others.

Katy Area Safety Fest is sponsored by HEB, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Joiner Architects, MD Anderson Cancer Center, First Net, and Delta Industry Services and Supply. Nonprofit partners include Justice for Children, Katy Christian Ministries, Katy Responds, and the Judah Brown Project.