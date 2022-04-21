Katy ISD Participates in 21st Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Event

The Katy ISD Police Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will allow the public to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications on Saturday, April 30. According to the DEA, pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. Needles or sharp objects will not be accepted and any liquids must be in prescribed containers.

“Last year, Katy ISD collected 780 pounds of expired and/or unused prescription drugs. We want to remind the community that this service is free and anonymous with no questions asked of those individuals who decide to participate,” said Katy ISD Police Chief Henry Gaw. “Collection efforts will take place in the lobby of the police department where residents can safely drop off unwanted medications,” added Chief Gaw.

Through the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative, the DEA and its partners across the country have collected nearly 13.6 million pounds of unused prescription medications.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Event

Where: Mark L. Hopkins Law Enforcement Center

20370 Franz Road

Katy, TX 77449

When: Saturday, April 30, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.