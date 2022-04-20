People Are Now Getting Embroidery Tattoos

Tattoos are all about self-expression. By using art on the skin as a canvas, getting a tattoo can give clues about your personality, character, likes and dislikes. Therefore, while the practice can boil down to the use of a tattoo gun pushing ink into the skin to create art, there is a different story right below the surface. Thus, it is crucial to keep in mind that, at its core, tattooing, and the styles used to produce the art’s outcomes, are just as diverse as the people who get tattoos.

The ever-increasing popularity of tattoos gives rise to ever more diverse tattoo styles. Today, artists use numerous tattoo styles, from the traditional Japanese Irezumi, Classic Americana, Tribal and Stick and Poke to the more modern New School, Realism, Blackwork and Portraiture. And that is not even an exhaustive list. Even more astounding is that new styles continue to pop up every day. This expansion reflects artists’ inspiration from the world around them, which they then replicate in the way they choose to ink. It is so widespread that now, Embroidery Patch tattoos are a thing!

What Are Embroidery Patch Tattoos?

Embroidery patch tattoos are just that. Skin ink that looks like an embroidery patch. The artist who first conceptualized the style, Brazilian Duda Lozano, mentions that the idea came from his background as a shirt embroiderer. Thus, when he got into tattooing and wanted to develop a new, unique style, he turned back to his roots and went from there.

As a result of Duda’s desire to explore the possibilities, tattoo enthusiasts can now get pieces that look sewn directly into the skin. The effect is so striking and realistic that some reviewers call the outcomes ‘mind-blowing’. With good reason, a well-executed Embroidery Patch tattoo will look so much like the real thing that it may be difficult to convince your grandmother you haven’t stitched a patch onto your skin.

The introduction of Embroidery Patch tattoos has become a global sensation. And with more people seeking to get one or two of their own, more artists are honing their expertise in the style. Therefore, the possibilities of the Embroidery Patch tattoo designs you can get are seemingly endless.

How Are They Executed?

Creating an Embroidery Patch Tattoo requires the artist to combine bold, bright colors with solid blacks to create the impression that the tattoo is resting on top of or popping off the skin. Those with the most skill even construct a ‘by hand’ appearance complete with loose, flyaway threads!

Which Designs Can You Get?

Embroidery Patch tattoo style lends itself well to numerous designs, as long as the tattoo artist is well versed in executing it. For example, Mr Lozano, the originator and a master of the style, can draw almost anything to look like a sewn patch.

On the other hand, most artists who draw Embroidery Patch tattoos produce a wide range of cartoon depictions- from the popular cartoon network choices like Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory to Disney Favorites like Simba from the Lion King and Goofy. In addition, the second-most prevalent Patch tattoo design is flowers and plants.

So, if you have been contemplating a new tattoo, why not opt for an Embroidery Patch? It is an eye-catching choice that seamlessly blends the modern with the traditional to create a truly unique piece.