Katy Area Community Band to Perform Dance Music on May Day 

The Lone Star Symphonic Band will present their fourth concert of this 2021-22 Concert Season on May 1st, 2022. The concert, titled “Let’s Dance!”, will be performed at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, 22111 Morton Ranch Dr., Katy, Texas. The concert will begin at 4:00 pm, with tickets available for purchase on the band’s website ( www.lssb.org ) for $7.00 each. Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the concert for $11 each.

The Band’s Music Director, Mr. Bob Bryant, will make his return to the band in this concert after taking a leave of absence in November 2021 due to a cancer diagnosis. The Band is grateful for the support that has been shown to both Mr. Bryant and to the Band during this difficult time!

Selections to be performed at this concert include Albanian Dances composed by Shelley Hanson and the premier of a new composition, Astral Dances mvt. 1, composed by Tai Livingston, a member of the Lone Star Symphonic Band. Renown concert pianist, Dr. Yoojin Lee-Williams will join the band for their performance of Danzon No. 2 by Arturo Marquez. The audience will also be treated to the Italian Polka by Sergei Rachmaninoff, composer Leroy Anderson’s Clarinet Candy, and The White Rose by John Philip Sousa. The finale of the concert is sure to set toes tapping as the band performs Big Band Spectacular arranged by Jack Bullock featuring numerous songs from the Big Band Era such as Little Brown Jug, It Don’t Mean a Thing, Moonlight Serenade, Two O’Clock Jump, I’m Getting Sentimental Over You, Sing, Sing, Sing and more!