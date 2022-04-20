Central Fort Bend Chamber Recruits for the Leadership Fort Bend, Class of 2023

The Central Fort Bend Chamber is recruiting for its next class of Leadership Fort Bend. The Class of 2023, made up of 40 business and community leaders, will be the Chamber’s 36th class and will run from August 2022 through May 2023.

The Leadership Fort Bend program was organized in 1986 under the direction of the Central Fort Bend Chamber and has a long history of developing leaders in Fort Bend County.

“Our Leadership Fort Bend Program is one of the Chamber’s move valuable assets,” stated Kristin Weiss, IOM, Central Fort Bend Chamber President & CEO and Leadership Fort Bend Class of 2009 graduate. “Bringing together 40 individuals with different backgrounds and work experiences enhances our program, grows our network and reach and builds strong and lasting relationships. If you are looking at leadership roles in the community or with the Chamber, the Leadership Fort Bend program is a great investment for your future. 85% of our Board and 100% of our Program of Work Chairs are made of Leadership Fort Bend graduates.”

Program participants will grow in awareness and consideration of the challenges and issues facing our community, Fort Bend County and the State of Texas by providing an understanding of how our community functions and fosters healthy dialogue and exchange among participants and county leaders. The program offers skills training, education and new approaches to the study of regional issues. In turn, our participants come out of the program with the desire and background needed to become leaders in Fort Bend County.

Participants will also develop valuable contacts and communication networks within the community. Most importantly, Leadership Fort Bend builds confidence and motivation to become actively involved in promoting positive change for Fort Bend County.

“Leadership Fort Bend helped me to learn more about our past leaders and build a strong bond with current and future leaders of the Fort Bend community,” said Kyle Atchison, Frost Bank, CFBC Board Member and Leadership Fort Bend, Class of 2020 graduate. “I didn’t grow up in the area, so Leadership Fort Bend was a must for me to understand the history of Fort Bend inside and out in order to fully invest myself in this spectacular community. My only regret was waiting so long to apply for the program. If you are working or own a business in or around Fort Bend County, this program is the best investment you can make to help entrench yourself in the community. And, as a bonus, you will walk away with new lifelong friends.”

Leadership Fort Bend is a non-month program – August – May – with a 2-day Opening Retreat, a 2-day trip to Austin to visit with our state Senators and Representatives and a 2-day Ending Retreat in Galveston.

For more information on the Leadership Fort Bend Program, please visit https://www.cfbca.org/programofwork/

To complete an application, go to: www.cfbca.org/leadership-fort-bend/