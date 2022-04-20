12 Best Singapore Destinations to be on Your Bucket List

Singapore is proud of its embedded Asian traditions blended with Western-style architecture and business buildings.

Singapore is among the best vacation spots to visit in the Far East. It preserves the Asian culture while combining modernist architecture in a lovely mixture. But which are the best places to visit in Singapore? Let’s find out in this article.

Singapore travel restrictions

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Singapore will ease the country’s strict quarantine regulations for the upcoming holiday season. Most restrictions will be lifted , but alcohol service hours will start from 10:30pm. Masks will remain mandatory indoors, not unlike in other countries like the UK and some EU countries, so you should be aware of that before you book the next trip to this beautiful location.

Places to visit in Singapore

There are many things to visit (including 5-star hotels in Singapore city), but which are the best ones?

Marina Bay Sands

At the top of the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, you'll find the world's best observation deck and infinity pool, where you'll get to take in stunning 360-degree views of the city from above. All day, every day, you can soak up the sun at this incredible pool deck–but remember that it's only for hotel guests. Marina Bay can definitely rival the top rooftop bars in NYC.

Singapore Zoo

The Singapore Zoo is the city’s most beloved attraction. The zoo might be world-famous for its more glamorous and exotic animals, but it still takes pride in nurturing every single animal in its care. The Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) mission, which manages the zoo, is to conserve and protect wildlife so that future generations can enjoy them; all the habitats and environments here are designed with this end in mind.

Shoppers find their place – Orchard Road

Singapore is among the best places to visit in South East Asia to do some serious shopping. The Orchard Road area is home to a wide variety of designer shops, high-end stores, and shopping malls. Somerset 313, which houses Gucci, Fendi, Jimmy Choo, and Louis Vuitton, is worth visiting if you’re looking for some well-known brands.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Raffles Singapore is an icon of the local scene, and a staple of international travel. The hotel is easily one of the city’s most prestigious, with an illustrious reputation that goes back over a century. This is reflected in its rooms (including the famed Raffles Suite), restaurants, art, and ballroom events — it’s a truly grand experience, and guests can enjoy lounging around the tropical gardens as if they were at a resort.

Sentosa Island

Sentosa Island is an excellent place for beach lovers to plan a vacation. Siloso Beach has volleyball courts for when you’re in the mood for some sport, but if you just want to relax, you can go kayaking and head out on the water. The island also features Underwater World, where you can swim with dolphins and explore the beauty of sea life.

Merlion Park

Singapore’s Merlion was given its name to commemorate the Merlion Cub, a two-meter-tall statue of a lion with a fishtail, which itself is an homage to Singapore’s history as a fishing village. The city is known as “Lion City” and even has six more official Merlion statues throughout the city so that you can take an additional selfie with your favorite sea creature.

Granite Island (Pulau Ubin)

Pulau Ubin’s pristine waters and dense forests have made a haven for rustic naturalism a popular tourist destination. Its granite quarry past has allowed the island to retain its natural splendor, and tourists can enjoy the serenity of life on the island while observing its incredible animal and plant life.

Fullerton Hotel Singapore

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is a stately, neoclassical building that is popular with local and tourist alike. In the past it was a General Post Office, and served as a government office before it was converted into a hotel in 2001. Now it’s an icon of the business district known for its grand lobby, and for being a stop on the city’s heritage trail.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Singapore

Every single detail of the rooms here has been carefully thought out to create a memorable and luxurious experience. The decor has a classic feel, with warm hues and dark wood and comfy beds, with not a single detail, overlooked. Just outside your door, you’ll find some of Singapore’s best restaurants and attractions like the Singapore Flyer — all within walking distance.

The Maritime Experiential Museum

Explore the history of Singapore’s maritime past at the excellent Maritime Experiential Museum. The highlight of this museum is the Jewel of Muscat, a replica of a 9th-century ship that sank in 830 CE while sailing between Africa and China. It has become the centerpiece of this museum, which also features several other exhibits that document Singapore’s Maritime history — from trading ships to nautical charts.

Summary

The country of Singapore lies within the equator, just a few hundred miles north of Indonesia. The gleaming city is filled with modern architecture, lush parks, and delicious local specialties — but you’ll also find incredible historical landmarks and traditional Chinese temples. The Lion City is one of the most modern cities in Asia, with lightning-fast internet, top-notch public transportation, and countless shopping malls.