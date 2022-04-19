Co-working place-It is an innovative, efficient platform for entrepreneurs

Many ask whether it is better to own a business or invest in a co working space. When considering the option for a co working space, it is important to keep in mind the advantages that this type of space offers for companies. Both have their pros and cons and choosing the right model for your profile can determine the success of your venture. Listening to the “voice of experience” is critical in these cases.

Costs X Risks

When renting a conventional private space, costs are often high, and prices are incompatible. Co working offers the entrepreneur more security and flexibility to adapt, something that a conventional space cannot provide due to contractual restrictions and expenses with purchases of equipment and furniture.

Infrastructure and convenience

In co working, the client finds an infrastructure of large private offices, at a low cost. There is 24-hour access, parking, pantry, air conditioning, meeting rooms, and planned environments in these spaces. It is possible to count on reception service, telephone service, administrative support, multilingual teams, technological support, and cleaning service in co-workings.

Options for all pockets

Whether individual entrepreneurs or small, medium or large companies, co workings are interesting alternatives, with many benefits, for the most diverse business styles, due to their ease of occupation, low costs and advantages related to the convenience of managers and consultants.

Franchisor support

The franchisor offers all the support the franchisee needs to start and stay in the market. Franchisors offer training plans and support in account management, sales, advertising, etc. Generally, this support is already included in the franchise price and offers security mainly in the initial process of opening and implementing the market.

A purely valid option: Is not it?

Co workings present themselves as attractive options for entrepreneurs, precisely due to the ease of occupation. With clean spaces, elegant furniture and trained professionals, the place is always ready and available for customers at any time. If you are interested or have questions, speak to the experts at Venture X to know what to do, how to start, how much it costs to start a coworking space, your business growth, etc.

You must follow the contract strictly

Those who choose a co working franchise need to understand that they will not have full control over business decisions and transactions. The business rules are already determined and are part of the franchise agreement, and it is very rare for a new franchisee to be able to operate outside these borders.

It is necessary to comply with the standards (both of the services offered and of the suppliers). It is always good to remember that (as you are using the name, structure and everything else) part of your profit will go to the franchisor.

In the end

The main advantage of franchising is the security and support of starting a new business with the support of those who already know the market well and its best practices. We have just covered some positive and negative factors of the Co-working franchise that you should consider before making the decision. Of course, there are many other factors.