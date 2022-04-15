Soccer: Jordan Warriors Make Bold Statement In Varsity Debut

By Terry Carter

The Jordan boys’ soccer program apparently cares for some traditions and not for others.

In the boys’ first varsity soccer season, some might say that making the playoffs would be a distant hope. However these Warriors believe in themselves and refuse to be limited by probability, even in the face of adversity.

Jordan soccer coach Jason Meekins has established teamwork, work ethic, dedication and determination with the focused Warriors. The result? Scrappy, committed achievers who reached a rare destination — the 5A state tournament — in varsity season one. You couldn’t set a better tradition for a young, talented team.

Without a senior on the roster, the Jordan boys’ team (18-7-2) finished second in District 19-5A behind Paetow. Then the Warriors rolled through their postseason foes in a series of defensive showcases before Thursday’s 5A boys’ state semifinal match against Dripping Springs (26-3). The Tigers took 18 shots in the semifinal match in Georgetown. Eight shots could have scored as Dripping Springs increased its intensity against the Warriors’ powerful back line in the second half.

But Jordan’s defenders rose to the challenge, and standout sophomore goalkeeper Elijah Betancourt made seven huge saves, allowing one goal at 71:01 late in the second half. Down 0-1, the Warriors rallied for several shots against the defensive efforts of Dripping Springs back line and keeper Jaxon Swanson.

Jordan junior forward Hani Taan blasted a shot off the post at the 75-minute mark. With less than two minutes to play, Warrior Chris Segura also launched a shot, and Swanson made the save to preserve the Tigers’ 1-0 state semifinal victory.

After capturing the Region III-5A trophy last weekend, Meekins said this of his team: “This (was) an awesome experience to go watch the best teams play at the UIL state championships… As a player, you just play each game. They don’t know how special it is to go to state and be part of the final four. It is amazing to take a group of guys like this. They are going to remember this forever.”

WARRIOR PLAYOFF RUN

Throughout the playoffs, the Warriors upped their backline game, shutting out Lake Creek, 1-0, in bi-district play. They defeated Austin Crockett, 2-1 in the area playoffs to gain momentum as sophomore Ryan Armco broke loose for two goals and an assist from Marcelo Ojeda. In the Region III quarterfinals, Jordan turned to juniors Hani Taan for two goals and Nico Flores for another as the Warriors prevailed over Weiss, 3-1.

A week ago, Jordan rolled into its first Region III soccer tournament at Turner Stadium in Humble and dismantled the Foster Falcons, 3-1. Taan and freshman Ojeda were among the scorers, advancing the Warriors to their initial Region III championship match last Saturday. They played Northeast Early College, the team that had eliminated Paetow 1-0 earlier in the postseason.

In that regional final, the Warriors scored first on a breakaway by Ryan Armijo, but Northeast tied the match in the second half. It wound up be decided in a shootout when Warrior keeper Betancourt rejected 2-of-4 attempts through his energy, anticipation and/or long reach. The Warriors, however, scored like they were on an assembly line:

Armijo — Goal!

Ojeda — Goal!

Ben Bucic — Goal!

And for the game winner, freshman Noah Betancourt — Goal!!

After the final shootout goal, Noah was mobbed by his teammates in a celebration for the Jordan athletic history books.

You see, District 19 is sneaky good, both in local talent and the success of 6A teams as well. Three of the four teams at the UIL 5A and 6A State Soccer Tournaments are from or near the Greater Katy area included in District 19. That includes Jordan boys, Seven Lakes boys and the Magnolia girls.

While this is Jordan’s second team to reach the state semifinals tournament — and the Warriors already have one individual state champion in wrestling — Katy ISD athletics perhaps just set a very high bar of excellence with Jordan and Seven Lakes reaching the state semifinals or beyond.