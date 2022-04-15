Jordan Ranch Kicks Off Summer with May 21 Splash Bash

Water fun and water safety will be the theme of Naomi’s Splash Bash at Jordan Ranch, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21, at 30270 Jordan Crossing Boulevard.

All ages are invited to beat the Texas heat during the free event at the community’s Sunset Farm. The day includes a water slide, snow cones, water activities, artisanal market and more. A DJ will spin tunes and food trucks will have items for purchase. Proceeds benefit Naomi’s Grace, a local nonprofit whose mission is to reduce the number of pediatric drownings.