Fort Bend Christian Academy Student-Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent to Continue Athletic Careers at Collegiate Level

Fort Bend Christian Academy students and families gathered on campus today, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, to celebrate five outstanding athletes as they signed National Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level. Four athletes signed to play football, and one athlete signed to play soccer.

Blaine Baird has committed to play Division III Football for Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. He has played football for 12 years, a four year varsity letterman, and has played at FBCA since seventh grade. Blaine received All District and Academic All State Honors his Junior year, as well as All District, All State and Academic All State Honors his Senior year. His favorite memory was defeating Second Baptist to win the District Championship on Senior Night. While at Southwestern University, Blaine will study Business and hopes to walk-on the baseball team.

Chandler Bean has committed to play Division III Football for Austin College in Sherman, Texas. He has played football for 7 years. In 2020, Chandler was named to the Academic All District team as well as being recognized as a Second Team All District, as a linebacker. In 2021, he received First Team All District Honors, as well as receiving Second Team All State and Academic All State Honors. His favorite memories include having the opportunity to play on the same team as his cousin and beating Second Baptist to win the District Championship. He plans to study Physics and Engineering at Austin College.

Donovan Dixon has committed to play Division II Football for Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. A football and track athlete, he is also a member of Team Texas Elite, a select football organization. His favorite memories of the sport are being a part of the first football District Championship at FBCA and competing one last time with Team Texas Elite at Price University. He plans to study Computer Science.

Tayvian Guidry has committed to play Division I Football for Prairie View A&M in Prairie View, Texas. He has played football for 13 years and was named to the 2019 Academic All District Team as well as the 2020 and 2021 All District Football teams, as a middle linebacker. His favorite memory is during a football game, where he returned an interception for a touchdown in his first game back after being sidelined with an injury.

Austin Westfahl has committed to play Division III Soccer for Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. He has been playing soccer for 13 years, a four year Varsity letterman, and has attended FBCA since fourth grade. Austin has been on the All District team for four years, received Academic All State Honors for the past two years, and was a member of the TAPPS Division II All State team. His favorite soccer memories are traveling every summer to play in select tournaments around the world, and his favorite FBCA memory is when he helped secure a team victory by scoring on a free kick from half field against Lutheran South. He plans to study Sports Management.

“FBCA is very proud of these athletes and their accomplishments. They are all extremely talented and make the FBCA community proud,” said Aaron Carpenter, FBCA Interim Director of Athletics. “We are very excited to see what lies ahead for these dedicated student-athletes as they continue at their respective universities.”

