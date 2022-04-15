Colorado Based Ziggi’s Coffee Introduces Their New Mobile App 

This app introduces a new way for customers to earn rewards, order ahead and receive exclusive offers.

Ziggi’s Coffee recently announced that their highly anticipated new mobile app launched on April 6th, 2022. This fast-growing franchise brand is excited to expand their digital footprint and give their customers an enhanced experience every time they order from Ziggi’s.

This new app was created not only to reward customers, but as another way for Ziggi’s to remain a relevant leader within the industry. Order ahead, contactless payments and digital loyalty are appealing features that consumers have become accustomed to in their everyday purchasing experience. By transitioning from a paper punch card system to a digital loyalty program, Ziggi’s is expanding their exceptional in-store experience to the digital space.

“We are proud to take our company to the next level with the development of our new mobile app,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Co-founder & CEO. “As we continue to expand to markets across the country, it is our responsibility to seek out opportunities that will provide our customers with an elevated experience when they visit Ziggi’s. With this digital loyalty program offering rewards, order ahead and so much more, we believe that our new mobile app will be a game-changer for every Ziggi’s customer.”