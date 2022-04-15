The Community Resources Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will host the 24th annual Investment in Youth celebration on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 PM between 12:00 -1:00 PM, at Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498).

Youth in Philanthropy continues to provide opportunities for local Fort Bend County high school juniors and seniors to grow as leaders of our community and support our local nonprofits. 112 students from Fort Bend ISD, Lamar CISD, Needville ISD, Stafford MSD and Calvary Episcopal have provided over 2,010 community service hours to 28 different Fort Bend County nonprofits.

As these students embark on their journey, we encourage you to support their higher education by contributing to the Youth in Philanthropy Scholarships. Through the generosity of the Board of Trustees, this event is underwritten by The George Foundation. All scholarship funds donated by the community go directly into the scholarship fund. During these challenging times, we know that students pursing a higher education need our support more than ever.

Scholarship donors and guests of the community are invited to attend this special program hosted at Constellation Field, where our students will be honored as we celebrate all they have accomplished over the last six months.

Named scholarships and donations are still available. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Paige Talbott at 281-566-2152 or paige@fortbendcc.org .

The Community Resources Division, under the leadership of Chair Beth Wolf, Wolf Management Services, focuses on impacting the community-at-large through effective partnerships and collaborations offering community programming to inform and educate on the quality of life issues in Fort Bend County. The division enhances the student-driven Youth in Philanthropy program by developing a partnership with the nonprofit sector, local school districts, and community volunteers to communicate and encourage youth in their role in building a quality community through volunteerism.