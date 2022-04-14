Panther Thrower Bakare Wins Double Gold At District Meet

By Terry Carter

Paetow’s Sultan Bakare unleashed several tape-measure throws on Monday that earned the Panther field event specialist two first-place medals at the District 19-5A Track/Field Meet in Brenham.

Bakare won the shot put handily with a 58’-8.75” — more than 11 feet ahead of any other competitor in the district. Jordan’s Sheldon Peters (47-5) placed second. In the discus, Bakare (179-8) also captured gold with Panther teammate Charles Chukwu (168-11) in second place.

Bakare’s throws are among the best 5A efforts this season, according to Paetow track coach Ken Decuir.

Bakare was one of several double gold winners who rain on Wednesday night in Brenham. Field events were completed on Monday.

The Paetow boys’ team placed second with 127 points, behind district champion College Station (155). Jordan (59), which excelled in two relays, sprints and hurdles, finished fifth as a team.

Paetow also scored well in the 110-meter boys’ hurdles with a one-two finish from Jayden Erikewe (15.020) and Daymion Sanford (15.062). Erikewe (38.763) captured gold again in the 300-meter hurdles on Wednesday during the running finals.

Panther sprinter Toheeb Oladipupo (10.752) placed second in the 100 meters. Oladipupo and Sanford also ran on the third-place, 4×100 relay (42.729). The Panthers placed third in the 4×400 relay (3:25.902). Paetow also got a second-place finish from high jumper Jonathan Williams (6-4).

Jordan’s 4×200 relay (1:28.309) finished second and provide a boost of 16 points in the team standings for the Warriors. They are led by Ethan Beach, Logan Janik, Nathan Salz and Deacon Stanfield, who also finished fourth in the 4×100 relay (43.061). Salz (21.468) additionally placed second in the 200 meters.

Carter Brosseau cleared 10-6 in the pole vault for a fourth-place Warriors finish. And Andrew Marsh high jumped 5-10 to also claim fourth place.

GIRLS’ TRACK/FIELD RESULTS

Jordan girls earned second place with 118.5 points, and Paetow (79) took third in the team race won by College Station (222) this week in Brenham.

Lady Warrior Johanna Akoto-Ampaw took second in the 100 meters (12.403), and Aloni Ransom 24.741) captured the runner-up spot in the 200 meters. Tiyan Ogbeide (56.059) then won the 400 meters as Jordan began to flex its sprinter speed. Ogbeide (2:17.820) then won the 800 meters for another double golf performance, followed closely by Lady Warrior teammate Addison Sutton (2:18.242).

Sutton (5:11.549) also earned silver in the 800 meters and a bronze medal in the 1,600 meters (11:58.237) in a show of diverse endurance. Very few runners tackle those three races because of the distances.

Jordan also captured gold in the 4×400 relay (3:57.193) with Ogbeide, Tami Olanigyan, Ava Slay and Best Babatunde teamed up to beat the 4-minute mark.

Top finishers will compete in an Area track meet next week at Paetow High School.