Discover top places to visit in Delray Beach, Florida

Delray Beach is a typical Florida coastal town located in Palm Beach County. Its center recently received a new decoration, besides the numerous options of bars and restaurants. With a population of around 62,000 inhabitants and high purchasing power, it stands out as an excellent option for those looking for a destination that brings together beaches, great restaurants, culture, entertainment, and great hotels, without giving up exclusivity and sophistication.

Why is Delray so popular among tourists?

If you can clearly imagine, Delray Beach, Florida represents the ideal bar theme that we find in typical Hollywood movies. There is absolutely no shortage of tourist spots in Delray, Florida. Whether you stroll through the streets in the daytime or roam the roads and city corners at night, this beach city has something to offer everyone.

You get to see the real Delray Beach and city life at night. The restaurants vibrate with lively music. You get to taste the best cocktails and craft beers.

In addition to its gastronomic offer, a walk through Delray puts you in contact with incredible museums. One of the prettiest is Morikami Museum and Gardens (4000 Morikami Park Rd.). It is a complex of 188.5 acres of gardens and a cultural complex.

Among its most visited points is the one-mile tour of its “Six Gardens”, which transports you through half a dozen Japanese gardening periods – from the eighth to the twentieth century. Finish off that walk in your Bonsai garden, where some of the oldest in Florida are.

The Morikami Cultural Complex has a teahouse and restaurant, praised by the Food Network, in addition to its museum. Every month, they have interesting activities for children and adults, ranging from how the tea ceremony is performed, how to make flower arrangements, or how to appreciate Japanese music.

Also worth visiting is the Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square, with seven galleries displaying exciting offerings from local and international artists. One of the best days to visit

Delray is the first Friday night of every month, when its Downtown turns into a cultural party with its art galleries open until 9 PM, so people can see their exhibits and meet the artists, while its bars and cafes surprise with new offers.

In the end

The best thing about the beaches in Florida is that they are all open to the public. Whether you are looking for a secluded destination or want to spend a day at a busy tourist beach, Delray Beach, Florida caters to all tastes and offers a variety of beaches. The one thing all of these beaches have in common is their stunning natural beauty.