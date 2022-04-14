10 Reasons To Build Your Website On WordPress in 2022

WordPress may be used for blogs, corporate websites, personal websites, and eCommerce enterprises. Simply put, it’s a convenient solution for everyone!

WordPress is necessarily a call you have come upon if you are seeking to expand your first internet site. I’d advise it to nearly all people who have a website of any kind.

But, earlier than I cross into why WordPress is so fantastic, I’d want to dispel any misunderstandings around the software. What is WordPress, and how to make money with WordPress? WordPress isn’t used to host your website. You’ll still need to choose a web hosting provider for such a service.

WordPress is a CMS (Content Management System) that allows you to manage your website’s content. It is a powerful tool for creating and managing websites, and it can be used for blogs, business websites, personal websites, and eCommerce businesses.

WordPress is the world’s most popular website publication platform, and there are several reasons why you should use it for your next project. WordPress’s prominence is due to its versatility and the fact that it can serve as the backbone for ordinary blogs, eCommerce websites, and even static web pages. It now powers 32% of the world’s websites.

Here’s Why You’ll Win With WordPress

Here are the top reasons why WordPress outperforms all other content management systems.

Reason #1: It Is Widely Supported

If you’re experiencing trouble with WordPress, it’s likely that someone else has had the same problem. When you need assistance, there are a number of resources available, including the official forum and the WordPress help site, which is packed with excellent information. There are also a plethora of blogs, YouTube videos, and services that may assist you with your WordPress adventure.

Reason #2: Reliability

WordPress has a 60% share of the CMS market. Joomla is ranked second, with a share of the market that is 12 times lower than WordPress.

WordPress also powers 34% of all websites on the internet. To say the least, figures like this are mind-boggling. If the platform weren’t so extensively used, it wouldn’t be so popular.

Given that WordPress is used by almost one-third of all websites on the internet, it’s reasonable to assume that if you use it, your site will be in excellent hands as well.

Reason #3: SEO – Friendly

To drive traffic to your WordPress site, you’ll need to optimize your site for search engines. It’s really easy to SEO-optimize WordPress without having to be a coding genius, thanks to plugins like Yoast SEO, All in One SEO, and others. All you have to do is set up a few basic options, and the plugins will take care of the rest.

Reason #4: Flexibility

You can choose to only utilize the platform’s basic edition to publish blog entries. On the other hand, you may use it for your company’s website and add widgets and plugins to make it more functional.

WordPress allows you to do almost whatever you want with your website.

Reason #5: WooCommerce Integration

WooCommerce is a popular option for many online business owners. That’s why WordPress is so famous for eCommerce sites: WooCommerce integrates seamlessly with WordPress.

WooCommerce was designed from the ground up to operate with WordPress.

Reason #6: Security

WordPress is particularly useful since it allows you to manage your website’s security. The widespread use of this CMS has resulted in several vulnerabilities and threats. However, you can safeguard your material using the numerous choices and vast flexibility that WordPress provides.

Reason #7: Saving Money

WordPress is extremely cost-effective. You may need to pay for hosting, a domain name, and maybe a theme and plugins. Aside from these one-time fees, which may vary from $60 to $300, there are no ongoing fees associated with utilizing WordPress. The platform is free to use and includes free upgrades for the rest of your life. To save even more money, build on WordPress.

Reason #8: Speed

Websites that load slowly are worthless. Because WordPress recognizes this, it includes tools and aspects that will help you speed up your website.

Installing a lightweight theme, for example, will not slow down your code. You might use a plugin to make your picture files smaller.

Reason #9: Multilingual

WordPress is used all over the world. It may be used in over 160 different languages all across the world. As a result, you’ll be able to construct a website to reach a global audience.

English is the language of choice for 71% of all blogs published on the site.

However, it’s comforting to know that if you wish to use other languages, WordPress makes it simple to do so.

Reason #10: User-Friendly

To utilize WordPress, you don’t need to be a code wizard. Of course, some computer and internet expertise is required, but you do not need to know PHP to set up your site. WordPress is meant to be simple to set up and administer.

The Bottom Line

WordPress is the most widely used content management system on the planet.

That didn’t happen by accident, as I’m sure you’ve learned from this tutorial. It doesn’t matter if you’re developing your first website from scratch or if you’re a seasoned developer—WordPress should be your platform of choice.

Other than WordPress, there isn’t a content management system that I would suggest as highly.